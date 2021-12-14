Cougars. Marco García and Alek Álvarez train with Sporting Lisboa

Editorial Mediotiempo and Édgar Malagón Medel

Mexico City / 13.12.2021 17:38:13





The quarry of Pumas begins to give results of European level and as the players show Marco Garcia Y Alek Alvarez They are in Europe training with the Sporting Lisbon who has seen the quality of both players and has given them the opportunity to prove themselves.

Half-time was able to confirm that a month ago viewers from the Portuguese team visited the Cantera de Pumas to follow up on both juveniles and After showing their interest, they requested that both players could go to Portugal for 10 days to show your level.

So now that most of the team is on vacation these two players are in Lisbon training in hopes of convincing the people of the Portuguese team of his level of play.

Marco García has lived everything in Pumas, from a scandal after being accused of harassment by a club teacher, to making his debut in the First Division and giving the auriazul team one of the most valuable triumphs of the Apertura 2021. In that sense, it should be remembered that the “Enano” was the scorer of the goal against the Fiera on Matchday 14 which was very important for the club to qualify.

On the other hand, Alek Alvarez debuted on September 12, 2021 in the game between Pumas and Chivas. The midfielder has been key in recent games because he has earned the trust of Andres Lillini to have minutes just when the team most needed results.