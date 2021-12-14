Coldplay in Lima: resale of tickets for the concert reaches triple their value

File photo of Coldplay singer Chris Martin. EFE / EPA / Peter Foley



Since it was announced that Coldplay would play again in Peru, a great expectation was generated. The concert in Lima It will be next September 20, 2022 and the appointment will be at the National Stadium. To the point that the pre-sale tickets were sold out in a few hours and there are already numerous ticket resale notices.

The band led by Chris Martin confirmed on their social networks the date of their world tour that is part of their world tour “Music of the Spheres” and revealed that he would also bring Camila Cabello as the opening act.

Days later, Teleticket announced the price of the tickets and the areas that the concert will have in 2022. The sale began this Monday, December 13, for all Interbank customers, while on Wednesday, the 15th it will be for the general public.

PRICES AND AREAS

Central West: 764.75 soles

West 1: 690 soles

West 2: 506 soles

Court 1: 793.50 soles

Court 2: 517.50 soles

Central East: 764.75 soles

East 1: 690 soles

East 2: 506 soles

North Stand: 172.50 soles

WITH 15% DISCOUNT

Central West: 665 soles

West 1: 600 soles

West 2: 440 soles

Court 1: 690 soles

Court 2: 450 soles

Central East: 665 soles

East 1: 600 soles

East 2: 440 soles

North Stand: 150 soles

From the early hours of this Monday, the followers of the band reported that long virtual queues had formed to be able to acquire one of the tickets. However, within hours it was announced that the pre-sale tickets had been sold out.

Apparently, many of those who entered and generated high traffic on the Teleticket page had other interests. Since within minutes you could see several notices for reselling tickets to see Coldplay.

Zone – Presale Price – Resale Price

Oriente 1 – S / 600 – S / 1,000

Occidente 1 – S / 600 – S / 1,800

Occidente 2 – S / 440 – S / 990

Central West – S / 665 – S / 1,400

Court 1 – S / 690 – S / 1350

Court 2 – S / 450 – S / 700

North – S / 150 – S / 349

Codlplay resale tickets

Codlplay resale tickets

ECO FRIENDLY TOUR

The tour of Coldplay It will be as “sustainable as possible”, almost entirely powered by solar panels and sustainable batteries, two years later discarding the promotional concerts of their previous album for environmental reasons. It will be powered by batteries charged with renewable sources, the group explained on Twitter. “Playing live and finding the connection with people is ultimately the reason we exist as a band.”they explained, claiming to have been planning this tour for years.

“At the same time, we are very aware that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible. “, they specified. The tour will start in March, will pass through Central America, North America and Europe and will end in Rio de Janeiro in September. However, the band promised that more dates are on the way.

To generate electricity for the concerts, a kinetic floor will also be used under the feet of the spectators in the stadiums and bikes pedaled by the fans.

Singer Chris Martin had announced in 2019 that they were interrupting their touring concerts to “work on how our tour can not only be sustainable (but) how it can be actively beneficial.”

KEEP READING:

Coldplay in Lima: ticket prices and areas for your concert at the National Stadium

Coldplay with Camila Cabello in Lima: Since when does the sale of tickets start and the prices they will have

Furor with the return of Coldplay to Argentina: they add two new dates due to the great demand for tickets