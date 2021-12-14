Coldplay in Lima: resale of tickets for the concert reaches triple their value
Since it was announced that Coldplay would play again in Peru, a great expectation was generated. The concert in Lima It will be next September 20, 2022 and the appointment will be at the National Stadium. To the point that the pre-sale tickets were sold out in a few hours and there are already numerous ticket resale notices.
The band led by Chris Martin confirmed on their social networks the date of their world tour that is part of their world tour “Music of the Spheres” and revealed that he would also bring Camila Cabello as the opening act.
Days later, Teleticket announced the price of the tickets and the areas that the concert will have in 2022. The sale began this Monday, December 13, for all Interbank customers, while on Wednesday, the 15th it will be for the general public.
PRICES AND AREAS
Central West: 764.75 soles
West 1: 690 soles
West 2: 506 soles
Court 1: 793.50 soles
Court 2: 517.50 soles
Central East: 764.75 soles
East 1: 690 soles
East 2: 506 soles
North Stand: 172.50 soles
WITH 15% DISCOUNT
Central West: 665 soles
West 1: 600 soles
West 2: 440 soles
Court 1: 690 soles
Court 2: 450 soles
Central East: 665 soles
East 1: 600 soles
East 2: 440 soles
North Stand: 150 soles
From the early hours of this Monday, the followers of the band reported that long virtual queues had formed to be able to acquire one of the tickets. However, within hours it was announced that the pre-sale tickets had been sold out.
Apparently, many of those who entered and generated high traffic on the Teleticket page had other interests. Since within minutes you could see several notices for reselling tickets to see Coldplay.
Zone – Presale Price – Resale Price
Oriente 1 – S / 600 – S / 1,000
Occidente 1 – S / 600 – S / 1,800
Occidente 2 – S / 440 – S / 990
Central West – S / 665 – S / 1,400
Court 1 – S / 690 – S / 1350
Court 2 – S / 450 – S / 700
North – S / 150 – S / 349
ECO FRIENDLY TOUR
The tour of Coldplay It will be as “sustainable as possible”, almost entirely powered by solar panels and sustainable batteries, two years later discarding the promotional concerts of their previous album for environmental reasons. It will be powered by batteries charged with renewable sources, the group explained on Twitter. “Playing live and finding the connection with people is ultimately the reason we exist as a band.”they explained, claiming to have been planning this tour for years.
“At the same time, we are very aware that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible. “, they specified. The tour will start in March, will pass through Central America, North America and Europe and will end in Rio de Janeiro in September. However, the band promised that more dates are on the way.
To generate electricity for the concerts, a kinetic floor will also be used under the feet of the spectators in the stadiums and bikes pedaled by the fans.
Singer Chris Martin had announced in 2019 that they were interrupting their touring concerts to “work on how our tour can not only be sustainable (but) how it can be actively beneficial.”
