Christmas WhatsApp: How to put the 2021 Christmas HAT on the app icon?

We are DAYS away from the Christmas 2021 I arrived and we know that many people LOVE these December dates, so if you already feel the December mood to all that it gives, how about transforming your WhatsApp icon for the occasion ?!

Here we are going to tell you STEP by STEP how to place the Christmas HAT 2021 at icon of the most famous instant messaging app in the world.

To do this, you must download the “Nova Launcher” application, available for Android devices and which, among other things, allows you to customize the mobile desktop, the dock, the application drawer and, ultimately, the entire aspect of the operating system. of your WhatsApp.

STEP by STEP: how to put the Christmas hat on your WhatsApp icon?

Download Nova Launcher for free from Play Store; there is also another payment option, Nova Launcher Prime

Install the app, and once you do, the basic configuration of the program will appear. There you must click on “Create a new design”, then you must choose the theme between “Light”, “Dark” or “Dynamic”.

Once the app is installed, you must open the web browser on your mobile and download this image: “WhatsApp Christmas logo”.

Then, you will need to open the Nova Launcher application, to see more clearly what the thematic icon will look like on your mobile desktop. You must go to applications and search for WhatsApp

Once in WhatsApp, press and hold the icon for a couple of seconds. A mini window will open with various options. You must click on “Edit”.

There you can change the name of the application and the icon, to do this, click on the icon and choose the second option that says “search for an image in mobile galleries”.

Once in the mobile galleries, find the image of the WhatsApp Christmas logo that you downloaded earlier, edit the measurements to your liking and save.

Now, every time you start the Nova Launcher app, you will see the WhatsApp icon with the Christmas hat.

