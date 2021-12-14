Christian Bale’s inspiring advice to Robert Pattinson before he was the new Batman

Christian bale He has experience of being the Bat Man who protects Gotham City. Sure, the talented actor brought the hero to life in one of the genre’s most celebrated trilogies masterfully directed by Christopher Nolan. In those stories, the interpreter used all his resources to show a Bruce Wayne convinced of his mission to cleanse his city of organized crime and the injustices that were happening there.

Today is the turn of Robert Pattinson to take over the mantle of the character in The Batman, a film directed by another great talent: Matt reeves. In this case, the protagonist of the Twilight saga was met with some criticism by the followers of the Dark Knight. His past as vampire Edward Cullen was frowned upon by fans.

Christian Bale’s advice!

However, not all are critical for the young actor of Tenet. Himself Christian bale He took the opportunity to say a few words to Pattinson. First, he recalled how DC supporters were against the choice of Heath ledger to play the Joker in The dark knight. We all know that, after his death, the actor of The patriot took a Oscar for that role that was celebrated as one of the great villains of cinema.

“Do your thing and don’t listen to the naysayers”, were the exact words he chose Christian bale to encourage Robert Pattinson on the way of the bat that could well result in a trilogy like the one previously starred by the interpreter of American Psycho. At the same time he closed the council by admitting that the young actor seemed like a great choice as the DC hero.

The batman was gaining a good reputation thanks to the trailers of the film that show a dark history, with a serial killer that is “Put it in the head” of Bruce Wayne added to many members of the mythology of this character such as: the Riddler, the Penguin, Catwoman and Carmine Falcone. The film will show like never the detective look that the Dark Knight develops so much in graphic novels. There are high expectations for this movie!

