Chris Hemsworth Arm Workout: His Exercises

If there is anyone who can compete with Dwyane Johnson The Rock in volume and strength in the arms, that is Chris Hemsworth. The Australian actor, protagonist in the cinema of the saga Thor, He has shared through his Centr application his complete arm training and these are the exercises.

Chris Hemsworth has received a lot of criticism for not training his legs with the same intensity as his arms, demands of the script perhaps, but it can serve as a reference to give us power to the biceps and triceps. In his strength routines he seeks hypertrophy and gains both volume and definition and strength.

Chris Hemsworth’s arm workout

Perform 4 sets, resting for a minute between rounds.

EXERCISES

Scott Bench Bicep Curl: 10 reps

French press: 10 reps

Dumbbell Hammer Curl: 10 reps

Dumbbell Tricep Kicks: 10 reps with each arm

Supine chin-ups: 10 reps

High Pulley Triceps Extensions: 10 reps

3 exercises for biceps and 3 exercises for triceps that you can also combine in supersets if you are looking for a more intense workout.

