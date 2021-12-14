Chivas de Guadalajara already knows their rivals for the Clausura 2022. Find out which television stations will broadcast their matches

The Opening 2021 the curtain lowered with the title of Atlas before him Lion in a final that was defined from eleven meters. From the competition they took advantage of the halftime of this commitment to officially present the calendar of the next Closing 2022, a tournament that will kick off on Thursday, January 6.

Chivas de Guadalajara will make his debut on Sunday, January 9, against Mazatlán from Akron Stadium. For the rojiblancos this will be a special tournament in which they will have Michel Leaño from ‘day 1’ trying to take the flock to the top of the classification after a convulsive semester that resulted in the absence from the Fiesta Grande and the dismissal of Victor Manuel Vucetich.

From Rebaño Pasión we review each of the television stations in charge of transmitting the Chivas matches during the 17 days of this Clausura. In total, there will be 7 enabled television channels that have the rights to broadcast at least one Herd commitment throughout this tournament:

By IZZI

J Rival Date Hour Stadium one Mazatlan January 9th 18:00 Akron 3 Queretaro January 22 five pm Akron 7 Puebla 26 of February 19:00 Akron 9 Saints March 5th 21:00 TSM Corona eleven Atlas March 20 19:00 Jalisco 12 Monterrey April 2 21:00 Akron fifteen Xolos April 19th 21:00 Akron

By TUDN

J Rival Date Hour Stadium 4 Juárez FC February 5th 21:00 Benito Juarez 5 UANL Tigers February 16th 21:00 Akron 10 America March 12 21:00 Akron eleven Atlas March 20 19:00 Jalisco 13 Toluca April 9th 19:00 Nemesio ten 14 Blue Cross April 16th 21:00 Aztec 16 Pumas UNAM April 23rd 21:00 Akron 17 Necaxa April 29 19:00 Victory

By TV Azteca

By Chivas TV

By Fox Sports

J Rival Date Hour Stadium two Pachuca January 16 18:00 gentleman 6 Lion February 19th 21:00 Nou Camp

By Claro Sports

By ESPN