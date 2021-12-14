Chivas de Guadalajara already knows their rivals for the Clausura 2022. Find out which television stations will broadcast their matches
The Opening 2021 the curtain lowered with the title of Atlas before him Lion in a final that was defined from eleven meters. From the competition they took advantage of the halftime of this commitment to officially present the calendar of the next Closing 2022, a tournament that will kick off on Thursday, January 6.
+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League
Chivas de Guadalajara will make his debut on Sunday, January 9, against Mazatlán from Akron Stadium. For the rojiblancos this will be a special tournament in which they will have Michel Leaño from ‘day 1’ trying to take the flock to the top of the classification after a convulsive semester that resulted in the absence from the Fiesta Grande and the dismissal of Victor Manuel Vucetich.
From Rebaño Pasión we review each of the television stations in charge of transmitting the Chivas matches during the 17 days of this Clausura. In total, there will be 7 enabled television channels that have the rights to broadcast at least one Herd commitment throughout this tournament:
By IZZI
|J
|Rival
|Date
|Hour
|Stadium
|one
|Mazatlan
|January 9th
|18:00
|Akron
|3
|Queretaro
|January 22
|five pm
|Akron
|7
|Puebla
|26 of February
|19:00
|Akron
|9
|Saints
|March 5th
|21:00
|TSM Corona
|eleven
|Atlas
|March 20
|19:00
|Jalisco
|12
|Monterrey
|April 2
|21:00
|Akron
|fifteen
|Xolos
|April 19th
|21:00
|Akron
By TUDN
|J
|Rival
|Date
|Hour
|Stadium
|4
|Juárez FC
|February 5th
|21:00
|Benito Juarez
|5
|UANL Tigers
|February 16th
|21:00
|Akron
|10
|America
|March 12
|21:00
|Akron
|eleven
|Atlas
|March 20
|19:00
|Jalisco
|13
|Toluca
|April 9th
|19:00
|Nemesio ten
|14
|Blue Cross
|April 16th
|21:00
|Aztec
|16
|Pumas UNAM
|April 23rd
|21:00
|Akron
|17
|Necaxa
|April 29
|19:00
|Victory
