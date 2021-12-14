Chiropractic Medicine Center proposes chiropractic to avoid absenteeism in companies

It is common to perceive a increase in work absenteeism in companies due to the various physical and mental health problems that employees present, that they are forced to stay home recovering. This reality has been getting worse little by little since last year, with the arrival of the pandemic.

Leading the Center for Chiropractic Medicine, Dr. Marc Bony is a Doctor of Chiropractic who offers its services to companies seeking avoid absenteeism and boost the productivity of your employees through the treatments that can be found in your clinic located in Mataró, Barcelona.

Increased body defenses and improved performance

Chronic discomfort is that ailment whose duration can exceed three months. Often, it is complex to identify the cause that produces this condition in order to treat it properly. In addition, it should be noted the constant state of stress and irritability that it generates in those who suffer from it.

The long working hours and the tension fostered by them are to blame for this symptomatology in workers. For this reason, it is necessary to solve this impediment to prevent professionals from giving up and can continue to perform their functions comfortably. Through chiropractic, a large number of companies avoid work absenteeism and enhance their performance.

Chiropractic acts directly on the nervous system and has control over the immune system. Through the treatments offered by this profession, an increase in the body’s defenses can be achieved, providing a health relief and very noticeable performance improvement. According to a study carried out by the New York University Medical Research Department: “Individuals who experimented with Chiropractic obtained a 200% improvement in the response of their immune system.”

Treat pain naturally

In addition to expanding the defenses of their employees, companies also focus on making them do not suffer from back or muscle pain, which are treated with chiropractic.

Chiropractic seeks heal disorders of the musculoskeletal system and the effects that influence the nervous system. The treatment is based on specialized movements in the affected area to reposition the discs and avoid pinching the nerves, thus improving the health of the spine in a natural way.

At the Chiropractic Medicine Center, the doctor performs a individualized study of the spine for each patient to provide a report with the status and issues to be addressed. This analysis is done in a personal way to understand in depth how the patient’s health should be restored and what treatment to follow.