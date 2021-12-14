Champion Atlas: business meets and gives free cakes and tacos to diners

The promotion of free cakes and tacos for the Atlas championship is valid only this Monday. Photo: Cuartoscuro / Illustrative

“The day the Atlas is champion, free cakes and tacos”, that promise was immortalized on one of the walls of the restaurant Mr. James Drowned Cakes, which has as its central motif the shield of the Atlas; that day came: on Sunday, the rojinegro team beat León after winning 4-3 at the Jalisco stadium and the owners of said establishment fulfilled what they promised.

A restaurant located in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Jalisco, that sells drowned cakes and tacos It has gone viral on social networks because it fulfilled what it had promised: this Monday it gave cakes and tacos to diners of its three branches, on the occasion of Atlas championship, which he got after a bad streak of 70 years without lifting a trophy.

The owners of the restaurant are fans of the red bone of the Atlas. The setting of their premises shows that they are “1000% foxes”, so they celebrated this Monday in a big way: Each diner who came to their establishment was given a cake and two tacos, in the purchase of only their drink.

With the help of social media, the promise and the promotion went viral and thus they recorded how they were delivering; The demand was so great that, in some of its branches, the cakes and tacos ran out early.

This is how the lines were, as dozens of people gathered at the restaurants:

The owners of the cake and taco restaurant brought their fanaticism to the establishment; Visitors to the venue will be able to see many pictures with photographs of players from that team, printed newspaper publications and documents. that speak about the glories that he gave Atlas to many generations, before the championship drought, which lasted seven decades.

The grand finale of mexican soccer became historical, as the Atlas was crowned to end with a 70 year drought without winning a tournament and, incidentally, changing the state of things, handing over the baton of the worst streak to another squad. On Sunday they were crowned in a penalty shootout against León at the Jalisco Stadium and added the second star in their career.