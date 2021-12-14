Celebrities who pay child support to their ex

They say that you do not know your partner until the moment you separate or divorce her, and in Hollywood there are several celebrities who have paid a very high price, literally, for having married those who married, because once it was concluded marriage, they have been forced to pay compensation or maintenance.

Just as you hear – and read – these celebrities were lawsuits by whoever their partners were and they have asked the court that they be the ones who keep them or take responsibility for them financially, because as we all know, these musical and screen stars They earn income in the millions, so these men who earn less are protected by US law in this regard and receive help from their successful ex-spouses.

The list is long and today we remember the most famous payment cases of the showbiz.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline met when he was part of their dance team. After being a couple for three months, the wedding arrived, which was held in 2004 in Las Vegas. The following year, the couple welcomed their first child: Sean, who was born in September 2005. A year later, in September 2006, they welcomed their second and last child, Jayden.

By 2007, the relationship between Britney and Kevin was so deteriorated that the singer filed for divorce, arguing “irreconcilable differences” in the midst of the scandal, as both requested custody of the minors.

After several lawsuits in court, the judge ordered that they share custody, but months later, he got 20% more, as Britney was involved in a road accident, forcing the judge to rule in Kevin’s favor. In the end, she lost her custody of her children when she was admitted to a psychiatric facility.

Kevin requested that she take responsibility for his children and for him, so Britney, since then, has paid personal support to the ex-dancer plus the expenses of her children, for which he receives monthly $ 20,000, $ 10,000 for each of minors.

Finally Federline publicly accepted that he did use the fame, success and money of the Princess of Pop to take advantage of Us Weekly magazine.

Halle Berry vs. Gabriel Aubry

Since 2014, Halle Berry has been paying child support to her ex-partner; the Oscar winner, until this year had been paying $ 16,000 a month to Gabriel Aubry, the father of her daughter, who currently has full custody of the minor.

Halle met the model at an event organized by the Versace house. After the crush, they began a relationship that bore fruit with the birth of Nahla Ariela Aubry, who was born in 2008. As time passed, the relationship came to an end and they decided to separate. What she did not count on is that he would seek full custody of her daughter, which was granted to her. In addition, she was forced to pay him monthly support.

Finally, for the good of Berry, he was able to renegotiate the legal agreement and as of March 2021 he managed to cut the payments he has been making to his ex by half, leaving a monthly payment of only $ 8,000. Anyway, it is not little!

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Eleven years of marriage continue to take their toll on the actress Megan Fox, because for her life she has been forced to pay child support to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, star of Beverly Hills 90210. The reason? The actor suffered a road accident while he was married to Megan, which left him some sequelae, such as dizziness or vertigo, and that were the cause of him requesting financial support when he requested a divorce.

A judge ruled in favor of the actor, since the aftermath of the road incident makes it impossible for him to work and, at times, forces him to spend long periods in bed, so now Megan, who has been in a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly since the year past, you have to keep supporting your ex and for life! As you can see?

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Who this year joined the list of celebrities who have to pay child support to their exes is Kelly Clarkson. The singer got, in the middle of the year, a divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, although not on the best terms, as a Los Angeles court judge has forced her to pay a monthly payment to the one who was also her artistic representative.

According to papers leaked by some US media, the interpreter must pay her ex-husband $ 200,000 a month, which corresponds to “spousal and child support.” The curious thing about the case and the most outrageous thing is that she has custody of her children! Even so, the payment must be made on time.

The couple met in 2011 and married two years later. They had two children: River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs

Another singer who believed she had found love in her manager – like Kelly Clarkson – was Mary J. Blige, who married Kendu Isaacs in 2003. After 13 years of relationship, the couple decided to file for divorce in 2016. Although it was expected that the settlement was peaceful and in the best terms, the process lasted a year.

In June 2017, the soul and hip hop singer finally managed to sign the documents in which she was officially separated, although with the small inconvenience that her ex had won the request for a monthly maintenance.

Since then, the 50-year-old singer has been depositing in the account of her ex-husband the compensation to which the judge forced him for 30 thousand dollars a month.

