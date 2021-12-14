Cardi B lets her 2-year-old daughter do her makeup

Cardi B presents ‘Up’, a hit at the height of ‘WAP’

The rapper speaks after mistakenly uploading a nude to Instagram stories

Few mothers so cool and funny we find on the internet as Cardi B. The rapper, who has shown on numerous occasions her inexhaustible sense of humor through her social networks, shared a video this week in which her two-year-old daughter, Kulture, he dared to do the make-up casually. As you can imagine, the result was as catastrophic as it was striking. A moment that quickly ran on the internet like wildfire causing an avalanche of memes in its wake. During the video, already removed from the rapper’s ‘stories’, the mother asks the little girl if the result is being good, to which the daughter replies “that she would let her know when it was over.” A clear sign that the little girl has inherited the character that characterizes the Grammy award winner.

This is the work of art that Kulture carried out for the more than 82 million followers that the interpreter amasses on her social network. We are: shocked.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cardi won’t let her daughter hear her music (yet)

Beyond this funny anecdote -which promises to penetrate Twitter and the culture of memes-, a few weeks ago it was the singer herself who assured that, despite how modern and permissive she is recognized as a mother, she does not allow her daughter hear their themes. Among them ‘WAP’, one of the biggest hits of 2020 that, through rude rhymes, was positioned at the top of the charts both outside and inside the United States. We honestly do not blame Cardi for having made this decision, although at this point the difficult thing will be that the song does not slip into the little girl at some point, since she still hits it on the radios.

By the way, if you’ve been wanting Cardi B more and her amazing naturalness, a few days ago she shared on Instagram an image that also became news: her face without a drop of makeup. A necessary exercise that accompanied a text that we are still applauding:

“This is my face when I’ve been awake for 20 minutes. No filter, no combing and nothing on my lips. I have never been afraid to be natural ”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io