Cardi B defends boy labeled “gay”

Cardi B defended a child who was being labeled “gay” on social media for having a cooking game.

In social networks it began to circulate on December 1, 2021 the image of a child playing on a kitchen set, which generated comments from users who flagged him as “gay”, but the American singer Cardi B defended the minor and ended the controversy with a tweet.

It all started on Facebook with a comment from user Jamm Camm, who on November 28 commented: “My son wants a cooking game for Christmas and someone told me that’s gay”.

Later, on November 30, Sliick Pulla shared the image of his son playing with a kitchen and the text «For me he looks good. You are all strangers ».

Commentaries against

When viewing the photo, some users did not react in a good way and said that the cooking games are for “gays”. Others even asked parents not to buy such toys for their children.

Don’t buy your child a cooking set for Christmas. Get him a toolkit. Don’t put the wrong ideals in your child’s head at an early age.

Others even commented that they would not let their children hang out with children who play with kitchensSince “grills are for boys and kitchens for girls.”

The user identified as @ SheerOpulence2 was in charge of taking the discussion to Twitter. He shared the photo of the boy with his toy kitchen with the caption: "People on Facebook have a full-blown gender war over this photo".

What did Cardi B say?

Singer Cardi B saw the controversial photo of the boy designated as "Gay" for playing with a kitchen set and made a comment that ended all haters.

The singer gave as an example youtuber Ryan’s world, who owns a toy kitchen and earns a lot of money with his YouTube channel.

“The fact is, YouTube’s little kid Ryan’s World makes millions and has a cooking game like this and you worry about whether he’s gay or not. Stop being so closed and stupid.

What do you think of the comment Cardi B made to defend the child who was playing with a kitchen?

With information from Pink News Y Twitter