Caraglio could be two-time champion but ‘he did the ugly one’ to Atlas and Cruz Azul

This year on the Liga MX finished two of the longer streaks from clubs without lifting the title of champion, well Cruz Azul and Atlas they managed to break their ‘curses’ and were finally crowned. Milton Caraglio, Argentine striker, could be two-time champion in this 2021, unfortunately ‘made him ugly’ to both teams.

Inside of MX League there has not been not a single footballer, since the short tournaments were established, that it has been two-time champion in the same year playing for different teams, made Milton Caraglio He could have succeeded, but he left.

Caraglio and his virtual bicampeonato of Liga MX

Milton caraglio played with Machine from 2018 to January of this 2021, because the Argentine wanted to look for new horizons andand left for the Atlas.

The bad new for him it is that, against all odds, Cruz Azul lifted the Clausura 2021 title after defeating Santos, a fact that could have been his first star of the year, but he made a decision that took him away from glory.

For may of this year, Milton Caraglio decided to leave the Atlas and go to Rosario Central, in his native Argentina, without foreseeing that the Rojinegros were finally going to break his 70-year streak without lifting the title of campedn and thus avoided a virtual two-time championship.

The only phrase that could describe it, according to fans, is that he was the ‘salty one’.

Elías Hernández, the almost two-time champion

In case of Elijah Hernandez is similar to that of Milton Caraglio although he did achieve a title and was nothing short of the second; his story is not tragic.

Elías Hernández was champion with Cruz Azul in the middle of this 2021 and then it was signed by the Lion, where as we all know I arrive until the end of Opening but they fell in the penalty shootout.

The Mexican player he was nowhere near being the first two-time champion in the same year and with different clubs, but the luck of the Atlas prevented it.