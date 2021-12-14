“Canelo” Álvarez disappoints Chivas and reveals that he has already changed teams

What a disappointment that would mean if this can be verified by the Club Guadalajara And it is that after the championship that the neighbor obtained, it was announced that the Mexican boxer and unified super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has already changed the red and white colors for the red and black ones, after what was observed in the Perla Tapatia the previous Sunday.

According to information from the daily Récord, Eddy reynoso coach of the “Canelo ”revealed that the successful boxer received the invitation to chat with the Atlas players before disputing the Grand Final against León the previous Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium, where they ended up proclaiming themselves champions.

In it there was a moment for others you disappointed for Chivas, because Reynoso indicated that Álvarez had words of praise for what the athletes have done throughout the campaign and incidentally took the opportunity to express his support, leaving aside the affection that supposedly he had always had Guadalajara.

“Notice that he had a videoconference with the players. He said very cool things to them, that the players were moved. He told them: ‘You know what? As of today I am already from the Atlas’ “, commented Reynoso about what “Canelo” talked with the Rojinegros footballers a day before playing the most important duel in the last 22 years, since since 1999 they had not reached a final.

Canelo wanted to buy Chivas

A few years ago the Mexican boxer would have put on the table 300 million dollars to buy Chivas, but at the time Jorge Vergara refused sharply, however, over the years many followers of the Herd hope that Álvarez will return to the charge for the rojiblanco team who has suffered greatly in recent times from financial problems.