By mistake, user sells a $ 300,000 USD NFT for as little as $ 3000 USD

The world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs can leave profits, but also many losses. The latter is much more likely if you do not inform yourself about what you are doing and are not careful. The best example we have in an oversight that a subject will never forget: he sold an NFT worth $ 300,000 USD for only $ 3000 USD.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 pieces of digital images with small variations featuring monkeys of different types. Many users have used their money to buy them and it has become one of the most popular NFT projects.

This makes the Bored Ape Yacht Club very coveted pieces. Because of this, the original owner of part 3547 will regret a lifetime of making a small finger mistake when offering his product online.

It turns out that when you put it up for sale you forgot to put 2 very important digits: those that make the difference between $ 300,000 and $ 3000 USD. The product was quickly acquired by someone who programmed a bot to automatically purchase NFT parts that were available at these insane prices. This caused the NFT to be sold before it had a chance to correct its mistake.

The bot immediately started offering this NFT piece in exchange for $ 250,000 USD. This surely sparked a lot of anger from the original owner who will surely remember the money he lost for the rest of his life.

“I immediately saw the error when my finger pressed the mouse, but it was taken instantly before I could press ‘Cancel’ and just like that, $ 250,000 USD disappeared”, explained the affected person to CNet.

It is worth mentioning that in the unregulated crypto market it is extremely difficult for such a sale to be reversed. Everything will depend on the buyer deciding to take pity on the original owner, but it seems almost impossible that this is going to happen.

