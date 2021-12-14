Buy gold, silver, bitcoin and bullets, recommends “Rich dad, poor dad” writer

Key facts: The writer of the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” believes that bitcoin is the key to getting rich.

The author says that we must prepare for the “war” of economic collapse.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the book best seller “Rich dad, poor dad”, believes that a great global economic downturn is coming and that the solution is to buy bitcoin (BTC). He even estimates that not only is it a way not to lose out of the crisis, but it is one of the ways to get rich.

This is what he has been expressing intensively on Twitter in recent months. The last tweet on the subject he did this Saturday, in which makes a harsh criticism of Joe Biden, the current president of the United States and encourages them to buy bitcoin.

The author recalls a phrase by the psychologist Jordan Peterson, who studied the behavior of people with dominant signs: “If you think tough men are dangerous, wait until you see what weak men are capable of.” To this he added that the theory Fourth Turning, from the historians William Strauss and Neil Howe, says that weak leaders lead to war. Taking everything previously said into account, Kiyosaki clarifies that for him: “Biden is the weakest leader in history.”

Next, ask people to be conscientious and careful. The finance guru warns: “Buy gold, silver, bitcoin and bullets; Get ready for war”. He says this because he believes that “a collapse and depression is coming” at the economic level.

Robert Kiyosaki has championed investing in bitcoin for years. He even made predictions about the value of the coin that are close to the current reality. When BTC was worth around $ 9,000, he said it would hit $ 75,000, a utopian figure for the moment that isn’t that far from the all-time high it hit last month, $ 67,600.

Robert Kiyosaki estimates that you can take advantage of inflation to get rich

Like other analysts who believe that inflation is driving the purchase and rise of the price of bitcoin, Robert Kiyosaki believes that this is a reality and you have to take advantage of it to get rich.

On Twitter, he stated that the US Federal Reserve (FED) and Joe Biden “are pushing false inflation” and recommends buying bitcoin to overcome the drop. For this reason, he believes that it is necessary to take advantage of the moment to buy more assets, since he considers that they will then increase in value.

The creator of the book Rich Dad Poor Dad believes that an economy collapse is coming and you have to buy assets like bitcoin to overcome it. Fountain: @theRealKiyosaki / twitter.com

Inflation is a tax on the poor and the middle class. Inflation makes the rich rich. Be smart. Get richer. I am buying more gold, silver, bitcoin, ethereum, rental real estate, and oil. What are you buying?. Robert Kiyosaki, businessman, investor and writer of the best seller Rich Dad Poor Dad.

Exposing himself publicly against the policies of the current president of the United States, the financial guru published “the incompetent Joe Biden is the best reason to buy gold, silver and bitcoin«. “It’s time to get richer after fake inflation failures,” he said.

This type of comments has been emitting them on the social network for a long time. CriptoNoticias reported at the beginning of the year that at that time the creator of Rich father poor father he had also defended bitcoin from the Fed.