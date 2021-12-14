Buy a 32GB laptop at Elektra and receive a lower capacity one

The user denounced that her father, a 70-year-old man, bought a Lenovo laptop, which in the store they sold him with certain characteristics, but when he verified it at home it was of less capacity.

The complainant assures that Elektra refused to change her equipment or make her money back.

LSocial networks are the preferred place for people to file a complaint against a brand, thanks to their ability to reach any audience. According to data from Statista in 2022, social networking sites are estimated to reach 3.96 billion users And these numbers are still expected to grow as mobile device use and mobile social media gain more and more traction in previously underserved markets.

These platforms are widely used by people to make complaints, thanks to the fact that they are Available in multiple languages ​​and allow users to connect with friends or people across different geographic, political, or economic borders.

In Mexico, as in the rest of the world, Social media proved to be a key tool to make a complaint heard or viewed. Recently uA user on the social network Twitter denounced the famous Elektra store for having “stolen” to his father after acquiring a laptop that arrived damaged in one of its branches.

In the complaint of the identified user like Melissa Hernández and that is shared in a thread on the digital platform, it is detailed that his dad a 70-year-old man bought a Lenovo laptop that in the store they sold it with certain characteristics, but when he verifies it at home it is of lower capacity and the store denies him the return of the product.

“My dad, a 70-year-old man, bought a Lenovo computer with certain features, including 32GB of storage. At the store, my dad verified that the brand, color and equipment were correct. However, and for obvious reasons, he did not turn on the equipment there but verified that the storage specifications were met. When we did the configuration of the equipment, we discovered that it only had 2GB of storage. We went to the store to make the exchange or return for obvious reasons and the response of the commercial leader Luis Carlos Santiago was that he only had 24 hours to make the return, ”says one of the comments from @ c3_melissa on Twitter.

I want to report @ElektraMx @RicardoBSalinas My father (a 70-year-old man) bought a Lenovo computer with certain characteristics, among them that it had 32GB of storage. In the store, my father verified that the brand, color and that the equipment was correct. – Melissa Hernández (@ c3_melissa) December 11, 2021

Then, the woman also denounces that the commercial leader of that branch Elektra raised a “ticket to make the change or return” and he told them that in a week they will come back to know the answer. “Any. Luis Carlos Santiago told me to go to Profeco ”, adds the user in her account on the digital platform.

“It shouldn’t be a bad experience. It is assumed that if I buy a laptop with certain characteristics that are mentioned on the box, these must be fulfilled and not be different. @ElektraMx only tells me that they can no longer do anything because 24 hours have passed. What is the guarantee? ”, Explains another tweet.

@ElektraMx It has not given me a solution. He simply told me that after 24 hours you cannot change or return something that you yourself sold to my father badly?

Now is our problem?

Why is an older adult being abused in that way? – Melissa Hernández (@ c3_melissa) December 11, 2021

Faced with this complaint, the editorial staff of Merca 2.0 contacted Grupo Salinas to provide its position. So far neither Elektra nor Grupo Salinas have provided a position regarding this complaint registered on social networks.

Consumer experience

These types of complaints on social networks abound. And it is that many people feel that these platforms are the most important means for brands to respond to bad experiences that may arise from buying a product at any firm.

According to Gartner, in the not too distant future, companies will compete primarily for customer experience. As other consulting firms point out, that the consumer experience will exceed the price and product as a key differentiator of the brands.

That reality is not so far removed from today where more and more consumers report mistreatment received by a brand where the experience they have when buying from a company is affected.

