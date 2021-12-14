BTS: the record that V snatched from Jennifer Aniston on Instagram | Kim Taehyung | K-pop | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

There’s no doubt Bts it has enormous popularity around the world. There are thousands and thousands that are part of ARMY, the fandom of the K-pop band. The fan club, however, did not have the fortune, until some time ago, to follow the personal lives of each of its Korean stars on social networks, since none of its members had a personal Instagram account.

MORE INFORMATION: What was the first thing each BTS member posted on their personal Instagram account?

It was only on December 6, 2021 when celebrities decided to create their personal Instagram account. Almost immediately, members of Bts They began to accumulate followers in incredible numbers, but it was one of them that stood out from the rest. Is about Kim taehyung, better known as V. In fact, he broke a record in the aforementioned social network.

THE RECORD BROKEN BY BTS’S V ON INSTAGRAM

The 25-year-old vocalist broke the Guinness record after surpassing the million followers barrier on Instagram, in just 43 minutes after creating an account. However, that was not the only achievement, because in 4 hours and 52 minutes, V already had more than 10 million followers on the photo and video social network.

A close up of V, the most beloved member of BTS (Photo: V / Instagram)

Of course, Kim Taehyung was not the only member of BTS to have millions of followers, although he was the fastest to accumulate a large number of fans on Instagram. In fact, the seven members of the band currently have more than 20 million followers on that social network.

This record, in addition, was snatched from the Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston. And it is that the protagonist of “Friends” broke the mark in October 2019, when she managed to reach a million followers in 5 hours and 16 minutes.

Another of the actors V left relegated with his record was Rupert Grint. The actor who gave life to Harry Potter’s best friend opened his Instagram account and just 4 hours and 16 minutes later he had already reached one million followers.

THE OTHER RECORDS OF BTS

BTS’s single called Butter broke five world records on YouTube and Spotify after its release on May 21, 2021, which include the most viewed music video in 24 hours (108,200,000 views) on YouTube and the most-played track on YouTube. 24 hours (11 million 42 thousand reproductions) on Spotify.

In addition, BTS is part of the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame and will have 2 pages in the Guinness Book of Records for its 23 world brands, of which stand out being the group with the most views on Spotify, the band with the most followers. on Instagram and sell the most tickets for a live broadcast concert; among many others.

If you want to know what all Bangtan Sonyeondan records are, CLICK HERE.