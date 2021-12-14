BTS member V broke two world records shortly after opening his Instagram account | Famous
The K-pop band BTS has enormous popularity around the world, as evidenced by their singles ‘Permission to Dance’ or ‘Dynamite’, which have 390 and 1.3 billion views on YouTube.
However, none of the members had a personal Instagram account, as of December 6, 2021.
Almost immediately, the members of BTS began to accumulate followers in incredible numbers, but one of them stood out: Kim Taehyung, better known as V.
BTS broke records on Instagram
The 25-year-old vocalist broke the Guinness record for surpassing the million-follower barrier on Instagram just 43 minutes after creating the account.
But that was not all, since in just 4 hours and 52 minutes, V already had more than 10 million followers on his Instagram profile.
Although V was the most prominent, the seven members of BTS currently have more than 20 million followers on that social network.
Tael Moon, a singer of the same nationality as BTS, had already broken the record in 2021, which belonged to Rupert grint Y Jennifer Aniston in the past.
The celebrities who held the record before BTS
The protagonist of ‘Friends’ broke the record in October 2019, when she managed to reach one million followers in 5 hours and 16 minutes. She is also recognized by Guinness as the highest paid actress in history, along with her former teammates. Lisa kudrow Y Courteney cox.
The actor who gave life to Harry Potter’s best friend, Rupert grint, He opened his Instagram account to show the world his newborn daughter. Just 4 hours and 16 minutes later, the British actor had already reached one million followers.
BTS’s other records
BTS’s single ‘Butter’ broke five world records on YouTube and Spotify after its release on May 21, 2021, which include the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours (108,200,000 views) and track by Spotify most played in 24 hours (11 million 42 thousand reproductions).
They are part of the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame and will feature 2 pages in the Guinness Book of Records for their 23 world brands.