Britney Spears reflected on touring: “I don’t think I want to do it again.”

Britney Spears He reviewed his career and claimed that he hated going out to play after he rose to fame. Her last tour was in 2018. In a publication in Rolling Stone magazine, the singer stressed that she does not want to return to that level of demand.

“I know that I’m not playing big stages with my noisy band, but I have to be honest: life on the road is difficult, “he said.

“My first three years on tour was great, but I’ll be completely honest, after those three tours and the pace at which I was going… I don’t think I want to do it ever again !! ! I hated it !!! ”he added.

Britney Spears and the end of her father’s guardianship

Throughout the interview, Spears spoke about ending her father’s guardianship. They were 13 very difficult years for her. Now the singer is free to withdraw money from the ATM.

Britney Spears and Jamie, her father (Photos: AP).

“I worked a lot over the years and couldn’t have cash,” he said. She also condemned the California state government for allowing her father to make her work so hard and not see a penny. “

Britney Spears celebrates 40 with a passionate kiss, fireworks and an incredible cake

Last week, the singer celebrated her birthday in a very special way: she was shown on social networks accompanied by her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“I call you a lioness because I admire your implacable strength, your beautiful heart inspires me, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world. Every day is your birthday my queen. Happy first birthday to my wife, “wrote the dancer, drawing the attention of fans.

Britney’s message that moved

“Oh, the precious joy of today. My fiance and I are very excited to go … As you can see, I am not 800 pounds (about 360 kilos) like in the paparazzi photos … I have been exercising and it is real. Whatever! Thank God for being able to leave the country! I’m blessed! ”, The singer wrote accompanied by a picture with her boy before traveling.

Also, Britney shared two videos, one in which she settles in front of the camera with Asghari, and another in which they kiss passionately. In a few hours he had almost a million and a half “likes”. Sam uploaded a clip in his stories with the celebrations with fireworks and an impressive cake that he prepared to enjoy on a private flight.