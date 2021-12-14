black, red, pink, purple and blue are the new official colors of the PS5

Sony has announced new colored cases for the PS5. These are the first official cases in five colors: black, red, pink, purple and blue, which will complement the also new DualSense controls.

According to PlayStation, the cases are “beautiful and easy to use”, since it is enough to remove the white cover of the PS5 and put the new ones in their place. In addition, he adds that the new cases are available for both digital and Blu-Ray versions of the console.

The first cases to arrive will be the red and black ones (Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, respectively). They will be available from January 2022 at participating stores in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea and the Philippines. The pink, purple and blue cases (Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue, respectively) will be available in the first half of 2022 in the same territories.

Mexico does not figure in the launch plans of the colored cases of the PS5, despite the fact that our country had the PS5 launch. However, PlayStation mentions that the new cases will reach more territories. “in the course of the year” and they will announce the details as they become available, so there is still hope to see these new colored cases in our country.

On the other hand, this is how the issue of the sale of PS5 cases by third parties is settled, one that some manufacturers got into even challenging Sony to a possible lawsuit.





As we mentioned, the new colored housings are intended for complement the new colors of the DualSense control. The colors blue, purple and pink are part of the collection inspired by the galaxies, explains PlayStation, of which the first colors were the red and black of a few months ago. With these new colors, the DualSense adds a total of six official colors, three of them already available.

The new DualSense controls for the S5 will be available first in the US, UK, France and Germany in limited batches via direct.playstation.com customer early access. The DualSense Galactic Purple will be available on January 14, then goes on general sale on February 11. The other controls will be available later in the year.





Until October 2021, Sony has sold 13.4 million units of the PS5 worldwide, with the quarter from July to September 2021 as the second most successful of its console, only behind its launch.