Bitcoin: an intact macro-bullish structure and what it means for the rest of December

Bitcoin The struggle with the $ 50,000 level has been ongoing for more than a week. In fact, the recent sudden drop below $ 45k restored the price of BTC to its early October levels, reducing the asset by more than 15%.

Nonetheless, with the macro bullish structure still intact, this is what it meant for the major crypto in the market.

Long-term goals remain the same

While the December 4 price correction sent the larger market into “extreme fear,” whales and bigger investors like MicroStrategy kept buying the drop. However, in the wake of the drop, the HODLer buying trend softened, and Bitcoin noticed a 20% price pullback.

The net flow of coins moving towards HODLers remains in the bullish region, as seen in the heat map below. Now, although the build-up has smoothed out, there haven’t been enough sell-offs to justify a deeper bearish phase.

Long-term holders, on the other hand, still remain in a region of maximum accumulation. Bear markets often coincide with the divestment of LTHs.

This time, however, despite fears of another drop below the $ 45k range, structurally the setup for a bear market is not in place, as highlighted by analyst Willy Woo.

This is what BTC needs to get back in business

Looking structurally at supply and demand for BTC, long-term metrics were still suggesting a bullish or neutral setup. Short-term HODLs have been buying the dip, which might have no short-term implications, but it works in favor of the main currency’s long-term narrative. Also, the coins have still been moving from exchanges.

An interesting fractal pointed out by analyst TechDev pointed out the similarity in the structure of the weekly BTC candles, as seen in 2020, before the first major leg and now. With the RSI making a double bottom and the Stochastic RSI seeing double highs followed by a bottom, the two structures appear to be eerily similar.

So could BTC prepare for another advantage? For Bitcoin to embark on a bullish trajectory once again, it would first need to regain the $ 52k- $ 53k range. This long-term resistance is an uptrend line, as well as the 21 weekly MA and the 4 hour 1 day MAE. So settling above this crucial level would be key to the momentum ahead.

While the month of December could bring a price recovery from their recent lows, there could be further consolidation over the weeks.

All things considered, while recovery might be in place with speculations of a Bitcoin bottom behind us, the rest of the year could see BTC price movements governed by volatility and external factors.

This is a machine translation of our English version.