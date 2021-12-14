Billie Eilish surprises with her original version of the classic Mama Claus dress

She’s not even 20 years old and Billie Eilish has already hosted the popular sketch show Saturday night life. Her participation in the program started in style, surprising viewers by wearing a contemporary version of the Santa Claus dress.

The design that Billie Eilish wore in Saturday night life, mixes Victorian romance with traditional Christmas colors and details. The dress is a design that Simone Rocha has included in the collection she is preparing for the spring-summer 2022 season and is made up of an overlay of garments in white and red.

Biliie Eilish on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Twitter / @ nbcsnl

The ensemble that the singer wore consisted of a cream-colored tulle slip dress, ruffled straps and a tutu skirt embroidered with pearls and cherry-colored bows. The piece was completed with a soft blouse reminiscent of Victorian times, with floral lace sleeves and a collar decorated with thick ruffles.

This Simone Rocha wardrobe was accompanied by large boots that covered her up to the knees. Regarding their design, the boots, which served to underline the Christmas style of the ‘look’, were made up of a part of hair with red bows and a matching platform.

The artist updated the traditional dress of Mama Claus Twitter / @ nbcsnl

In addition, as accessories, the artist wore earrings inspired by the famous candy canes, recreating the Christmas memory of being in front of a fairy tale Mummy, but with a contemporary touch.

With this ‘look’ Billie Eilish continues to explore the different styles to renew her image in public. She even joked about her public figure by assuring viewers that if they didn’t know her for her music, they would surely do so because of her way of dressing or her characteristic mane. In this sense, he sarcastically confessed that the real reason why he wears baggy clothes is because, in reality, he is like “two children (one on the other’s shoulders) trying to enter the cinema to see an adult movie.”

Billie Eilish is a reference for Generation Z Twitter / @ nbcsnl

The truth is that Billie Eilish is a benchmark in fashion for the youngest, not only because of her radical changes in hair color, but also because of her characteristic wardrobe, which ranges from loose clothing to the use of corsets. This occasion has not been for less and users and viewers have not been slow to viralize the ‘outfit’ that Eilish presented in Saturday night life.