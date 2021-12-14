Billie Eilish reveals that the coronavirus happened: “If I was not vaccinated, I would have died”

Billie eilish passed the coronavirus in August. The singer, who turns 20 on December 18, had a bad time. Very badly. This was revealed in an interview in The Howard Stern Show, in which he spoke for the first time about the disease.

“It was terrible. I still have side effects, I was sick for almost two months, “said the singer, who when faced with the disease had already been vaccinated and that you want your experience to serve as an example of how important vaccination is.

“I want it to be clear that I am fine thanks to the vaccine. I think that if they had not vaccinated me, I would have died, because I was wrong … When I say I was wrong, what I mean is that I felt horrible. But really, in this context of the coronavirus, it wasn’t that bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick you feel fucking awful“, said the artist.

Also in the interview was her brother FINNEAS, who Eilish said had been exposed to the virus several times, but was never infected.

“The vaccine is amazing, too saved Finneas from getting infected, saved my parentsHe saved my friends, “Eilish added.

“Please get vaccinated”

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish encouraged her fans to get vaccinated in an interview with Vanity fair. “Please get vaccinated. It’s not just for you, you selfish bitch. It’s for everyone around you.”, asked the interpreter, who during her visit to Saturday night live this weekend he could not hide the aftermath of the disease. More than four months later, Billie Eilish is still coughing.