Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever on TV show

Billie Eilish joins the short list of singers (35) who have performed so far on the show.

American singer Billie eilish , this weekend he surprised many by making his debut on the show ‘ Saturday night Live’, the also composer was as host during this episode, however, he rocked the audience with his performances.

This television program has only invited 35 singers so far, either as musical guests or as hosts, some of those who have participated are Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Britney Spears, now the Californian is proudly joining Billie Eilish.

The 19-year-old American, along with her brother Finneas and Andrew Marshall, in charge of the drums, presented live for the program.

The chosen topics were ‘Happier Than Ever’ and ‘Male Fantasy’, The singer left the audience speechless when they saw that the artist recreated the scenes of her videos in the show