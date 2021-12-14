Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever on TV show
Billie Eilish joins the short list of singers (35) who have performed so far on the show.
American singer Billie eilish, this weekend he surprised many by making his debut on the show ‘Saturday night Live’, the also composer was as host during this episode, however, he rocked the audience with his performances.
This television program has only invited 35 singers so far, either as musical guests or as hosts, some of those who have participated are Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Britney Spears, now the Californian is proudly joining Billie Eilish.
The 19-year-old American, along with her brother Finneas and Andrew Marshall, in charge of the drums, presented live for the program.
The chosen topics were ‘Happier Than Ever’ and ‘Male Fantasy’, The singer left the audience speechless when they saw that the artist recreated the scenes of her videos in the show
Billie eilish She started with the big show, sitting on a chair in the middle of the set, when she got up, the atmosphere changed completely and all the Rockandroll began to emerge.
During her participation in the program, the singer made parodies about some Christmas videos that have been viralized on TikTok. In addition, he participated in some skits that were presented during the show, it should be noted that Eilish is immersed in the artistic world from an early age and carries art as a lineage, since her mother is Maggie May Baird, actress and screenwriter with extensive experience in Broadway.
