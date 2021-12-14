‘Belfast’ and ‘The power of the dog’ lead the nominations of a Golden Globes still touched by the controversy

BarcelonaBelfast, Kenneth Branagh’s film about his youth in the troubled Irish city, and the western dramatic jane campion The power of the dog, with seven nominations each, are the great favorites of the next edition of the Golden Globes, which announced their nominations on Monday. The musical also accumulates candidacies West side story of Spielberg (4) and the blockbuster From author Dune (3). The drama Parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar, will be present at the Golden Globes with two nominations, one for the soundtrack of Alberto Iglesias and the other for best foreign film. Its protagonist, Penélope Cruz, will not be nominated, but her husband, Javier Bardem, will be nominated for Being the Ricardos.

This year’s Golden Globes are overflowing with star system Hollywood with the candidacies of Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Lady Gaga by The Gucci house, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t look up, Will Smith for King Richard, Kristen Stewart by Spencer, Emma Stone for Cruella and Denzel Washington for Macbeth. But the great unknown of this edition is not so much the names of the winners but the reception that the Hollywood community will give to awards accused of lack of diversity and the object of a campaign against it for months that took place in the public boycott of Warner, Netflix and Amazon, three of the key companies in Hollywood today. As a result of this fact, the Golden Globes have changed the rules of this edition so that it is no longer necessary for the studios to register the films so that the members of the association can vote on them.

The announcement of the nominations, in fact, began with a representative of the Foreign Press Association giving a speech in the key of image washing: “It has been a year of changes and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. We have changed the rules and we have struggled to improve as an organization. We have added 21 new members who have brought us great diversity. ” The message is clear, but the reaction of Hollywood stars remains to be seen. Without them, the future of the awards is in danger, which is already compromised by the decision of the NBC network, which owns the rights, not to televise the next gala. The Golden Globes maintain the celebration of the ceremony, which will not be broadcast on television, but on some other platform that the organizers have not specified.

Fight between film awards

In parallel to all this controversy, the Foreign Press Association has faced in recent weeks the Critics Choice Awards, the awards of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. First, the Golden Globes moved their gala to the same night as the Critics Choice Awards and then they matched (three hours apart) the announcement of the nominations for the two awards. In addition, they have blocked the rental of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the usual venue for the Golden Globes, so that it does not host the Critics Choice Awards. The hostility towards critical awards is explained as a response to attempts to present themselves as an alternative to the Golden Globes by creating a new international branch of foreign press and celebrating the studios and press agents. Critics have an advantage: his gala will be able to be seen on television in the United States. Thus, the great contest on January 9 may not be between the films of Campion and Branagh but between two film awards.

As if to reinforce this idea, the nominations announced this Monday by the Critics Choice Awards follow the Golden Globes line from top to bottom: Belfast, West Side Story, The Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, Don’t Look Up and King Richard the majority of candidatures are distributed. The only novelty is the nomination for best film of Nightmare alley Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Cage for best actor for Pig. In the rest of the interpretive categories, many coincidences: Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Will Smith will not only have to think about what dress to wear but what ceremony to attend that day.

All Golden Globes nominations:

Dramatic movie

Belfastby Kenneth Branagh.

CODAby Sian Heder

Duneby Denis Villeneuve

King richardby Reinaldo Marcus Green

The power of the dogby Jane Campion

Musical or comedy movie

Cyranoby Joe Wright

Don’t look upby Adam McKay

Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!by Lin-Manuel Miranda

West Side Story, by Steven Spielberg

director

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast

Jane Campion, by The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, for West side story

Denis Villeneuve, for Dune

Guided

Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast

Jane Campion, by The power of the dog

Adam McKay, by Don’t look up

Aaron Sorkin, by Being the Ricardos

Actress in comedy or musical

Marion Cotillard, by Annette

Alana Haim, for Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, by Don’t look up

Emma Stone, by Cruella

Rachel Zegler, for West side story

Actor in a comedy or musical

Leonardo DiCaprio, by Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, for In the Heights

Actor in drama

Mahershala Ali, by Swan song

Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, by The power of the dog

Will Smith, for King richard

Denzel Washington, for Macbeth

Actriu in drama

Jessica Chastain, by The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, for The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, by Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, by The Gucci house

Kristen Stewart, for Spencer

Supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe, for Belfast

Ariana DeBose, by West side story

Kirsten Dunst, for The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis, by King richard

Ruth Negga, for Passing

Secondary actor

Ben Affleck, by The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, for Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, for Belfast

Troy Kotsur, by CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, by The power of the dog

Foreign movie

Compartment No. 6by Juho Kuosmanen

Drive my car, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

It was the hand of Godby Paolo Sorrentino

A heroby Asghar Farhadi

Parallel mothersby Pedro Almodóvar.

Soundtrack

The French Chronicle

Charm

The power of the dog

Parallel mothers

Dune

Animation film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the last dragon