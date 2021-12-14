‘Belfast’ and ‘The power of the dog’ lead the nominations of a Golden Globes still touched by the controversy
BarcelonaBelfast, Kenneth Branagh’s film about his youth in the troubled Irish city, and the western dramatic jane campion The power of the dog, with seven nominations each, are the great favorites of the next edition of the Golden Globes, which announced their nominations on Monday. The musical also accumulates candidacies West side story of Spielberg (4) and the blockbuster From author Dune (3). The drama Parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar, will be present at the Golden Globes with two nominations, one for the soundtrack of Alberto Iglesias and the other for best foreign film. Its protagonist, Penélope Cruz, will not be nominated, but her husband, Javier Bardem, will be nominated for Being the Ricardos.
This year’s Golden Globes are overflowing with star system Hollywood with the candidacies of Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Lady Gaga by The Gucci house, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t look up, Will Smith for King Richard, Kristen Stewart by Spencer, Emma Stone for Cruella and Denzel Washington for Macbeth. But the great unknown of this edition is not so much the names of the winners but the reception that the Hollywood community will give to awards accused of lack of diversity and the object of a campaign against it for months that took place in the public boycott of Warner, Netflix and Amazon, three of the key companies in Hollywood today. As a result of this fact, the Golden Globes have changed the rules of this edition so that it is no longer necessary for the studios to register the films so that the members of the association can vote on them.
The announcement of the nominations, in fact, began with a representative of the Foreign Press Association giving a speech in the key of image washing: “It has been a year of changes and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. We have changed the rules and we have struggled to improve as an organization. We have added 21 new members who have brought us great diversity. ” The message is clear, but the reaction of Hollywood stars remains to be seen. Without them, the future of the awards is in danger, which is already compromised by the decision of the NBC network, which owns the rights, not to televise the next gala. The Golden Globes maintain the celebration of the ceremony, which will not be broadcast on television, but on some other platform that the organizers have not specified.
Fight between film awards
In parallel to all this controversy, the Foreign Press Association has faced in recent weeks the Critics Choice Awards, the awards of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. First, the Golden Globes moved their gala to the same night as the Critics Choice Awards and then they matched (three hours apart) the announcement of the nominations for the two awards. In addition, they have blocked the rental of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the usual venue for the Golden Globes, so that it does not host the Critics Choice Awards. The hostility towards critical awards is explained as a response to attempts to present themselves as an alternative to the Golden Globes by creating a new international branch of foreign press and celebrating the studios and press agents. Critics have an advantage: his gala will be able to be seen on television in the United States. Thus, the great contest on January 9 may not be between the films of Campion and Branagh but between two film awards.
As if to reinforce this idea, the nominations announced this Monday by the Critics Choice Awards follow the Golden Globes line from top to bottom: Belfast, West Side Story, The Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, Don’t Look Up and King Richard the majority of candidatures are distributed. The only novelty is the nomination for best film of Nightmare alley Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Cage for best actor for Pig. In the rest of the interpretive categories, many coincidences: Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Will Smith will not only have to think about what dress to wear but what ceremony to attend that day.
All Golden Globes nominations:
Dramatic movie
Belfastby Kenneth Branagh.
CODAby Sian Heder
Duneby Denis Villeneuve
King richardby Reinaldo Marcus Green
The power of the dogby Jane Campion
Musical or comedy movie
Cyranoby Joe Wright
Don’t look upby Adam McKay
Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson
Tick, Tick… Boom!by Lin-Manuel Miranda
West Side Story, by Steven Spielberg
director
Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast
Jane Campion, by The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, for West side story
Denis Villeneuve, for Dune
Guided
Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast
Jane Campion, by The power of the dog
Adam McKay, by Don’t look up
Aaron Sorkin, by Being the Ricardos
Actress in comedy or musical
Marion Cotillard, by Annette
Alana Haim, for Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, by Don’t look up
Emma Stone, by Cruella
Rachel Zegler, for West side story
Actor in a comedy or musical
Leonardo DiCaprio, by Don’t look up
Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, for Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, for In the Heights
Actor in drama
Mahershala Ali, by Swan song
Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, by The power of the dog
Will Smith, for King richard
Denzel Washington, for Macbeth
Actriu in drama
Jessica Chastain, by The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, for The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, by Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, by The Gucci house
Kristen Stewart, for Spencer
Supporting actress
Caitríona Balfe, for Belfast
Ariana DeBose, by West side story
Kirsten Dunst, for The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis, by King richard
Ruth Negga, for Passing
Secondary actor
Ben Affleck, by The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, for Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, for Belfast
Troy Kotsur, by CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, by The power of the dog
Foreign movie
Compartment No. 6by Juho Kuosmanen
Drive my car, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
It was the hand of Godby Paolo Sorrentino
A heroby Asghar Farhadi
Parallel mothersby Pedro Almodóvar.
Soundtrack
The French Chronicle
Charm
The power of the dog
Parallel mothers
Dune
Animation film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and the last dragon