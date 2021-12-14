Before and after Megan Fox

No doubt Megan fox She is one of the most beautiful and sensual women on the planet and perhaps to the same extent she is controversial, since she is almost always involved in some scandal due to her way of dressing, being and behaving.

From an early age, Megan was one of the most sexualized young women, as her image was linked to the concept of sensuality when she was even a minor.

He is barely 35 years old but it seems that he has lived much more years in Hollywood. Despite being very attractive, she claims that she suffered bullying for wanting to be an actress, Michael Bay, director of the Transformers saga, ran her off and assured that she is a very conflictive woman. She currently maintains a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly who has also been in the middle of the scandal, not only because of the age difference, but also because of the way the relationship began, as she was still married to Brian Austin Green.

After the scandal with Bay, the media supported the filmmaker and she was classified as conflictive, so her career experienced a bump in which she was also highly condemned for her physical change due to surgeries and physical procedures.

Here we share before and after photos of Megan Fox:

During that break from the spotlights, he had three children: Noah Shannon (2012), Bodhi Ransom (2014) and Journey River Green (2016).

As if it were a truce, Fox returned to work for Bay in Ninja Turtles 1 and 2 and from there he did not stop working. She was featured in the series New Girl, the documentary series Hidden Legends with Megan Fox, and films such as Midnight in the Switchgrass, Aurora, Till Death, and the comedy Big Gold Brick.

In 2020 Fox definitively divorced Brian Austin Green, from whom he had already separated a couple of times. She is currently in a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly with whom she has already starred in controversial moments such as when they improperly touched each other on a red carpet or when the actress gave her a pendant with her blood.

