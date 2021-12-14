Bank of Mexico data

MEXICO CITY. A deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook for Mexico has led portfolio investors to ditch their securities, placing them at unseen levels. According to data from Bank of Mexico (Banxico) From January to November 2021, government securities in the hands of foreigners totaled 1 trillion 595 thousand 641 million pesos, a fall of 15.6% compared to what was reported in all of 2020, when foreign capital was 1 trillion 891 thousand 048 million pesos.

With this, the outflow of capital during the last eleven months of the year has been 295 thousand 408 million pesos, 15% higher than what came out in all of 2020.

Thus, the capital outflow in 2021 already exceeded that of 2020, when the holding of government securities had been the one with the highest record with 254 thousand 730 million pesos. While, with the 1995 tequila crisis, the output was 83 thousand 507.22 million pesos.

Source: Bank of Mexico / Graphic: Abraham Cruz

We see this capital outflow related to a deterioration in the country’s growth prospects, not in the short term or towards 2022, but in the longer term. The lack of investment, the lack of a new productive cycle, the deterioration that we see in public finances, which, although they have been extremely conservative, it is increasingly difficult to estimate growth in real terms in income ”, explained Alejandra Marcos, director of analysis at Intercam Banco.

By type of instrument, foreign investors have gotten rid of long-term papers, since from January to November 2021 the Bonds report a decrease of 22,259 million pesos, the D Bondes of 2,527 million pesos, the Udibonos of 335 million pesos and Cetes of 3 thousand 769 million pesos.

RESTRICTIVE POLICY

Marcos explained that despite the fact that Banxico began with a more restrictive monetary policy with increases in interest rates, this has not been a sufficient reason to stop outflows the following year, as there is a lack of confidence regarding the outlook. of economic and fiscal growth in Mexico.

The trend that we have observed during the year is unlikely to reverse. We are going to end the year below the levels observed in 2020, that is, the holding of government securities in the hands of foreigners will continue to be lower this year than last, ”he said.

For 2022 the expert does not observe a reversal of this trend of capital outflow, which could push up the exchange rate.

He said that multifactorial conditions must be given to stop the outflow of capital. “A positive environment is required, with lower inflation, higher rates not only nominal but also real, and also a change with respect to the economic outlook,” he concluded.

