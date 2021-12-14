Bad US Debut for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”

USA CINEMA

Los Angeles (USA), Dec 13 (EFE) .- The new adaptation of the musical “West Side Story”, directed by Steven Spielberg, debuted well below expectations in the United States by grossing only 10.5 million dollars on its first weekend in theaters.

The rave reviews garnered by Spielberg and the cast, led by Rita Moreno, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort, do not seem to have encouraged audiences to flock to see a film that cost more than $ 100 million and promised to be one of the most important films of the Christmas season.

According to the box office specialized portal Box Office Mojo, Disney studios expect the film to gain momentum in the coming weeks, thanks to the awards season.

This Monday, “West Side Story” achieved nominations for the Golden Globes and the Critic ‘s Choice Awards, and also sounds like one of the favorites for the Oscars.

However, the blow from the film shows that Hollywood is choking on musicals.

The 10.5 million “West Side Story” is below the also disappointing 11.5 million that “In the Heights” achieved in its debut this summer and slightly above the 7.4 million that the premiere of “ Dear Evan Hansen ”a few months ago.

Traditionally, musicals have achieved audience success over longer periods and through good word-of-mouth publicity, as was the case with “Chicago” and “The Greatest Showman,” whose bad premieres contrasted with final revenues of 170 million. dollars each.

In any case, American theaters are registering very low attendance at the gates of the Christmas season, one of the most important periods for Hollywood.

Behind “West Side Story” the second option was “Encanto”, Disney’s animated film about Colombia, which totaled 9.4 million dollars.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” came in third with 7.1 million; “House of Gucci” settled for fourth place with 4 million and eventually, “Eternals” grossed 3.1 million in fifth place.