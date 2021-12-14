Avant-garde furniture and a dream garden: this is Jennifer Lawrence’s house in Beverly Hills

The house that has Jennifer Lawrence in the most glamorous area of ​​Los Angeles is, without a doubt, one of the most prominent among the celebrities of the entertainment world.

Is that, the house of the actress from Do not look up is one of the best decorated with a shaby chic line, which refers to the taste of grandmothers. The residence he owns today Jennifer Lawrence It belonged to fellow actress Jessica Simpson.

The living room has a set of armchairs with a table in chalk paint, or chalk paint, and chandeliers.

Already in your hands, the property of Jennifer Lawrence had the professional input of Rachel Ashwell, who is part of the Shabby Chic Couture studio, where give special attention to the romantic touch in each environment.

This is why, in the residence of the protagonist of X Men, the windows with curtains, the flowery garden with vines that cover the walls and furniture in white, which provide a lot of light, reign.

Lawrence paid seven million dollars for this house. Among the most striking environments there is a gallery with large windows.

On the one hand, each of the environments has sofas and beams in nuclear or ultra-white white that offer the feeling of greater space although, according to some decoration critic, it takes away the warmth.

The kitchen is one of the highlights. There the actress chose to add a lot of marble and install an island in the center and many utensils in sight, as they hang from the ceiling.

The kitchen displays a balanced mix of antique details and state-of-the-art household artifacts.

A green space to dream

It seems more appropriate for a villa in Tuscany than in the United States. However, in the house of Jennifer Lawrence the garden is one of the most beautiful places in the house.

If there is one place that draws attention, it is the large garden and terrace, where seasonal flowers abound.

In addition, to enter the house or to move from one room to another installed doors and other openings of the most original, since it combines blue with crystals and an immaculate white.