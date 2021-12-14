available for debit and credit cards

Just a few days ago Amazon Mexico released some bank promotions in its store on the occasion of the December festivities. These are focused on users with a credit card, but now they also have an option for debit cards.

In this we can obtain 250 pesos discount on minimum purchases of 2,500 pesos, that is, at most we will have a 10% discount taking advantage of this. To have this offer, it is necessary use the promotional code REGALOS21.

How to buy with a discount on Amazon Mexico

Of course, to enjoy this benefit it is necessary to meet other conditions in addition to using the code. First of all, make sure that the 2,500 pesos of our cart are of products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico.

In addition to this, the promotion is valid for debit and credit cards Banorte, Citibanamex, HSBC and Santander. You can review the restrictions of each bank in the terms and conditions. What we can’t do is to mix this discount with months without interest or promotions of digital gift cards or the Amazon Reloadable card.

It is also mentioned in the conditions that this cannot be applied to Apple and Dr. Dre brand products, as well as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch 1.1 with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition, video game presales and Amazon products. Attached or sold by third parties.

The validity of this promotion is from the first minute of today, December 14, and will end at 11:59 with 59 seconds on December 19, so they have a few days to take advantage of it.

