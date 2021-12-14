Australian Labradoodle: the exclusive breed preferred by celebrities in the US is already in Argentina

It is an extremely affectionate, calm and companion dog, intelligent and in good health

It is an extremely affectionate, calm and companion dog, intelligent and in good health. These are just a few of the characteristics of a breed of dog that is relatively new in the world and one of even more recent arrival in Argentina: the Australian labradoodle. In the UK, the European Union and the USA it has quickly become one of the most popular dogs, many celebrities proudly pose with their specimens or are seen walking the streets with them.

According to information given by the Kennel clubs, the international cynological organization that is in charge of the selection and standardization of canine breeds, in recent months, probably the product of the restrictions on activities caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in all the world increased dog ownership by almost 10% during 2021 and 8% in 2020. This increase was general among the 221 different races of pedigree dogs, including the Labradoodle.

The Labradoodle “It is an extremely calm breed, designed for assistance dogs for people with allergies, superintelligent, obedient, it learns very easily, it is very aware of the owner, it will never bite anyone”, he says to Infobae Carolina Mayle, who has been breeding this breed for three years, in a form of breeding known as “Home kennel”, since their dogs live in their houses with their families. “When they cross paths they come to my house”, in the town of Pilar, province of Buenos Aires, he explains, but they all have a loving family that takes care of them.

The entrepreneur, who carries on Argentinian Labradoodle, note that this breed “It is a cross between a Labrador and a Poodle and also a Water Dog, of Spanish origin”, which was generated in Australia. The first of the crosses arose in that country in 1955, but there are specimens as they are known today since 1988. The improvement of the breed resulted in a “hypoallergenic” animal, that is, it practically does not lose hair and it does not generate allergy in sensitive people, explains the breeder to this medium.

Argentina is one of the few countries in Latin America that has hatcheries.

There are three sizes of Labradoodle: the standard whose height ranges from 50 to 58 centimeters; the medium one from 43 to 50 centimeters; and the mini, from 33 to 43 centimeters. For the larger ones, Mayle explains that they reach a weight of approximately 25 kilos. They are similar in height to a Labrador, but slim.

It is an animal that “It hardly barks” so “it is not a guardian”, says the breeder and it adapts to a small space like an apartment, although it must always be considered that, like all dogs, it “needs to exercise”, she clarifies. Carolina’s history with the Labradoodle began on a trip to the US and considers it love at first sight. He saw a woman with her pet when she had a coffee and asked what breed it was. Since then, he became more and more internalized until he started his own business.

The Labradoodle is a very exclusive animal. In the US, a specimen with a pedigree costs approximately $ 4,000, while in Argentina prices range from $ 2,500 to $ 2,900. Females usually have about 8 offspring per year, in the case of standard and medium ones, while the mini ones have a slightly lower number.

Among the characteristics of this breed finds its good health. The Australian Labradoodle Association of America (ALAA) ensures that they are healthy dogs. Although it is true that like any dog ​​they can present diseases, the strict requirements of the ALAA allow to guarantee that the puppies with their pedigree are free from various genetic diseases.

Labradoodle Argentina highlights the importance of requiring the pedigree of the puppies validated by one of the main associations (ALAA, WALA, ALCA) since “As it is not yet a breed validated by the Kennels Club, the only way to know the lineage of the puppies is through the pedigrees that they certify” . In this sense, he remarks that “the ALAA requires that they be puppies with at least 4 generations of Labradoodle lineage, likewise it requires from its member dogs studies of hip and elbow dysplasia, as well as the genetic profile, testing of eye diseases and the disease Addison’s for breeding dogs. That guarantees that puppies with the ALAA pedigree are healthy puppies ”.

“If you give an Australian Labradoodle enough exercise and give it proper care throughout its life, then the average life expectancy can be up to 15 years,” says Mayle.

As said, it is a dog of excellent temperament, one of the best temperaments that can be found in any type of dog. In addition, as they are “highly intelligent, they are perfect for families who are thinking of a pet for the first time,” he clarifies. “The intelligence of labradoodles comes from their poodle genetics, and their patience and sweetness from Labrador Retrievers,” he compared.

Another virtue of the breed is that they are good guides , “Labradoodles were originally developed to be guide dogs, with the first planned crosses being organized by the Royal Australian Guide Dog Association. Their temperament, intelligence and being hypoallergenic allows them to help people with allergies, “he says.

Precisely, this last characteristic is what makes them “Popular with people with allergies (and those who don’t want to clean hair all over the place) because they lose almost no hair, a trait they inherit from their poodle side as well as being free of the ‘dog smell’ associated with other breeds” he explained.

Many celebrities are fans of the breed and have been seen with them in public, such as actors Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Jamie Lee Curtis, Amy Smart, Matthew Perry, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bilson; former US President Barack Obama; golfer Tiger Woods; the director of Vogue magazine, Anna Wintour; singers Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus; the model Miranda Kerr; the musician Neil Young; model and actress Christie Brinkley, among others.

