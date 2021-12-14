Atlas opens the bottle of whiskey he has kept since 1954

The bottle was guarded for 67 years, waiting to be opened until the Foxes lifted the league trophy.

GUADALAJARA – The red and black of the Atlas They have kept a bottle of whiskey since 1954, with the promise that it would only be opened when the Guadalajara team was champion. Sixty-seven years, the liquor that was under protection was uncorked and distributed among special guests, along with members of the Academy’s board of directors.

The whiskey bottle was given to the Atlas in 1954 and was kept for more than half a century, with a sign that reminded people why it could not be opened.

The whiskey bottle was reserved to celebrate the Atlas title. Capture of the video posted by @bullcrazymusic

“Property of the Club Deportivo Atlas de Guadalajara AC To be uncovered until the team Atlas win a First Division championship. They gave it as a gift in 1954, to the representative of this city ”, says the label that accompanies the bottle of whiskey, of the brand Ballantines.

The bottle, 67 years later, could be opened by the members of the current board, thanks to the fact that the red and black could finally be champions, by defeating the Lion in the final of the Apertura 2021.

In a meeting with members of the board and special guests, the whiskey was shared with those who were always attentive to the performance of the Atlas and endured the 70 years that the red and black could not lift a championship.

The Atlas it was the team that took the longest to win a championship in the MX League, of those who currently play in the First Division, because 70 years had passed since he became the best of the highest circuit.

The Lion they could not beat the rojinegros in the penalty shootout, even though they had been leading 3-2 from the first leg. In the return, Atlas he tied with a goal from Aldo Rocha and in the penalty shootout Camilo Vargas, along with the Argentine Julio Furch, wielded.