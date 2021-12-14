Atlas opens legendary bottle of Whiskey after being Liga MX champion

Rodrigo camacho

Guadalajara / 13.12.2021 20:16:17





The red and black have become experts in curiosities and long waits. They were finally able to uncover a bottle of whiskey they had had for almost 70 years but that they could only open with the condition of being champions.

The 1821 whiskey had to wait 200 years to be consumed, because although the bottle was given to the club in 1954, and the origin of this liquor dates back many years. After Julio Furch’s penalty, this wait also came to an end.

Lic. Miguel Ángel Fong González, still as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atlas Clubes, was the one who uncovered the legendary bottle and later shared it with the attendees. The opening took place within the framework of an assembly of directors, for this reason they took advantage of this occasion.

#Atlas | Lic. Miguel Ángel Fong González, President of the Board of Directors of Atlas Clubes, opened the legendary 1821 bottle of Whiskey, which was given to the club in 1954 on the condition that it be uncovered after a league title ???? @rodrigocamacho_ pic.twitter.com/VM31hOclG1 – Millennium Jalisco (@MilenioJalisco) December 14, 2021

Also present were some former footballers such as Roberto Masciarelli, who promised to match the bottle the next time the rojinegros raise a First Division title again.

