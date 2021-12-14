‘At Atlas they don’t work like an idiot’; stone from Álvaro Morales to Chivas

The atlas title keep causing big echo inside of MX League and causing critics for other equipment, well Alvaro Morales, Known for hitting all the clubs, now he lashed out at the Chivas, insinuating that in their facilities ‘they work like an idiot’.

Atlas broke with a bad 70-year streak without lifting the title of the MX League, so being something that does not occur every day, is that Álvaro Morales put them as ‘an example’, denoting that they did things very well and the achievement was more than deserved.

Álvaro Morales attacked the Chivas

During the ‘Voices in Play’ podcast, Alvaro Morales talked with Dionisio Estrada and threw him strong criticism of Chivas, as he commented that ‘Atlas could give them classes’ on how to manage their team, in addition to attacking part of the board of directors for how they have led the team.

“This Atlas teaches Guadalajara, and even other teams, from how things should be done: with work, investment, dedication, good viewing, not to the idiot nothing more. Today a fan of Guadalajara, of the Chivas, I should be ashamed, I should not go out or to work, or to the corner. I congratulate all the Rojinegros ”, commented Álvaro Morales.

As if this were not enough, Dionisio Estrada He also attacked Chivas and even América, Tigres and Monterrey, as he commented that Atlas showed what it is defend yourself without backing down, but the worst happened to the flock, After his controversial ‘congratulation’ to the Red and black.

“The way how they published that tweet was from a resentful, of a rancorous, of a jealous, of a self-conscious, of a burned and a boy team”, He sentenced.

Chivas it was eliminated in Repechage of this Opening 2021 at the hands of Puebla, because after matching in regular time they went to the penalty shootout, where the Camoteros obtained a ticket to the Liguilla.