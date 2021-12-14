Astronomers reveal the nature of the mysterious object that survived a close encounter with the black hole at the center of our galaxy

In 2011, what was believed to be a cloud of gas and dust was discovered in the center of the Via Galaxy, but its subsequent behavior puzzled scientists.

What was previously believed to be a cloud of gas and dust at the center of our galaxy that had mysteriously survived a close encounter with a supermassive black hole is actually a cluster of three very young stars, according to a new study released this week. last in The Astrophysical Journal.

The new research concluded that the object, called G2, is composed of three stars ‘baby’ wrapped in the thick cloud of gas and dust from which they were born. This interpretation offers a very neat solution to the questions that remained unanswered after the 2014 G2 grazing Sgr A *, the supermassive black hole located in the heart of the Milky Way.

In 2011, with the help of infrared data measured by the Very Large Telescope (VLT), an object was discovered that promised to unravel an extraordinary process at the center of the galaxy. Through various analyzes, the researchers established that it was a cloud of gas and dust, which was labeled G2.

Their subsequent close encounter was expected to cause G2 to be ripped apart and sucked into Sgr A *. However, the object stretched and elongated as it approached the black hole, then reverted to a more compact shape, something unexpected for the researchers.

In addition, there were other aspects that caught the attention of astronomers. Studies revealed that the temperature of G2 is very hot, much more than a cloud of dust should be. Although it was possible that Sgr A *, or other stars, had heated the object, it remained at the same temperature no matter where it was. This suggested that what was heating G2 was coming from within the cloud itself.

In the new study, a team of researchers led by astrophysicist Florian Peissker, from the University of Cologne (Germany) has given an explanation to this phenomenon after conducting a detailed review of 14 years of observations of the VLT. According to their analysis, G2 should hide three stars, with an age of around a million years, an age so young that it would cause them to still be surrounded by the material of the cloud in which they formed.

“The new results provide a unique insight into how black holes work,” Peissker said. “We can use the SgrA * environment as a model to learn more about the evolution and processes of other galaxies in completely different corners of our universe,” he concluded.