Armie Hammer completes her rehab

The actor Armie Hammer, known among other films for Call Me By Your Name, which shot with Thimotée Chalamet, but especially because of the pages that his name occupied after being accused of rape and cannibalistic fantasies by several women, he has just left a rehabilitation center.

The 35-year-old interpreter has spent nine months in treatment at a Florida complex specializing in drugs, alcohol and sex, where he entered of his own free will on May 31. Now, his lawyer has confirmed that he has returned home. “He’s great, he’s doing really well and it’s wonderful news for his family. He’s back in the Cayman Islands,” said his spokesperson. The actor continues to be investigated by the police.

Armie Hammer on a red carpet in 2017 AP

It was in January that Hammer was at the center of one of the most surprising scandals of recent years in Hollywood when his alleged sexual fantasies of a cannibalistic nature came to light. Alleged private conversations, which could not be verified and are being investigated, were leaked through social networks between Hammer and women who showed some of the extreme sexual fantasies of the Hollywood star: having sex with them, breaking their bones, drinking their blood and eat human organs. In one of the messages attributed to Hammer it could be read: “I am 100% cannibal. I want to eat you.” In another: “I have ripped the heart out of a living animal and ate it while it was still warm.” Another: “I’m masturbating while I think about breaking your ribs.”

“He is great, he is doing really well and it is wonderful news for his family. He is back in the Cayman Islands,” said his lawyer.

Two months later, things worsened when a woman identified as Effie reported that in 2017 the actor had forced her to have sex without her consent for four hours: “I thought I was going to die,” explained the victim. As a result of this revelation, more testimonies came to light pointing to abuse and cannibalism. Two ex-girlfriends also spoke about their stormy relationships. Paige Lorenz, who was a 23-year-old design student at the time, said she was scared when she was with him: “He’s a scary person.” And Courtney Vucekovic claimed that she needed therapeutic help due to her courtship.

With actor Timothée Chalamet, at the 2018 Oscars AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON AFP

He denied all the accusations and said they were “false and vicious attacks” against him. And that all the relationships he had outside of his marriage were totally consensual. Hammer had already separated a year ago from his wife, television celebrity Elizabeth Chambers, whom he married in 2010 and had two children, Harper, born in 2014, and Ford, who came into the world three years later.





Read also

Lorena Montón

As a result of the scandal, his ex-wife, who came to describe him as a “monster”, showed on his Instagram profile his support for victims of sexist violence: “For weeks, I have been trying to process everything that has happened. I am shocked Heartbroken and devastated. Anguish aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I did not realize how many things I did not know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and encourage anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help you need to heal. At this time, I will not comment further on this matter. “

According to the magazine Vanity fairIt was her that the actor called in May to ask for help and to express that he was ready to undergo treatment. This is how, of his own free will and with the support of the mother of his children, he entered a center located on the outskirts of Orlando, in the state of Florida, where he has focused on his rehabilitation

Armie Hammer with his ex-wife, TV celebrity Elizabeth Chambers

According to the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’, it was his ex-wife whom the actor called in May to ask for help and to express that he was ready to undergo treatment

If then his personal life fell apart, his professional career, too. The film industry turned its back on him, he was left without a representation agency and had to quit four jobs: Shotgun wedding, a comedy that would have starred alongside Jennifer López; The Offer, miniseries based on the filming days of The Godfather; the thriller Billion Dollar Spy and finally, Gaslit, fiction where he was going to share a cast with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

Now eyes are on the actor and his next steps. The last movie you participated in, Death on the Nile, an adaptation of Agatha Christie, had its premiere postponed after the scandal. Now Disney could release it in theaters next February.