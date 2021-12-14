Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy: This was the lawsuit that separated the stars from Sam and Cat

The famous singer Ariana Grande She is recognized as a true celebrity around the world, records, presentations, modeling, advertising campaigns, everything goes well for her, however, in the beginning she had to go through the bitter drink of her relationship with another television star, Jennette mccurdy and their cancellation of the show they both starred in.

Let us remember that the pair of young people were invited to participate in a spin-off from two of the channel’s most successful series Nickelodeon at the beginning of the 21st century, ICarly and Victorius, under the name of Sam & cat.

Great was the star in Victorius (Cat Valentine) and McCurdy (Sam Puckett) in iCarly sharing credits with Miranda Cosgrove, Due to the success of both series and the high expectation they generated with their fans, Nickelodeon decided to put together the series with both protagonists, but … something happened and that unbreakable friendship did not last more than one season.

But let’s go to history, in April 2014 the news spread that there were problems between the two celebrities on the set of Sam & Cat, Without specifying what it was about, the confusion of the rumor did not check with the success that was reflected in the high ratings of the television series.

However, the first ‘poisoned dart’ came from McCurdy, as in the delivery of the Kids Choice Awards, she decided not to attend the gala, despite the fact that the program in which she participated was nominated and shared the nomination with Grande, in the end Ariana won the award as the favorite actress on television.

The reasons were stated by Jennette through a message in her twitter account, this fact confused his followers, since both actresses had shown a lot of love and affection, especially after the bitter drink that happened Jennette following the loss of his mother to cancer in 2013. At that time Ariana gave his support and McCurdy reacted positively to that gesture, however, after that fact Jennette decided to end his artistic career (only for a time).

“They have put me in an uncomfortable, unfair and compromising position (many of you have guessed what it is) and well I had to protect myself. I decided not to go because doing what is right is what my mother has always taught me. you who have given me kind words supporting me- McCurdians like Arianators. It doesn’t matter who or who they support, you have to support what is right first. If you have done that, thank you. “

The photos of the discord …

Both the McCurdians Like the Arianators, they questioned that message and immediately the subject came to light about the intimate photos that were exhibited on Twitter in which it was shown to the young half-naked, (the rumors indicated that the main suspect was the player of the NBA, Andre Drummond, who dated the young woman for some time) this fact was denied by Jennette herself, which attracted suspicions about other reasons that could put the series at risk and …

Then a light came in the dark, it was about money, according to the young woman, the real reason why she did not want to continue with the project was because of the salary difference, since according to her version, Ariana He earned more than her and it did not seem fair, in other words, the problem was not with Ariana but with Nickelodeon For the payment.

However, Grande did not like that information at all and was very sad since according to her, she did not know that there was a salary difference between the two and the agreement they reached with Nickelodeon it was that both would be earning the same because they worked the same and with many sacrifices.

However, this ‘defense’ was of no use and the rumors ended up confirming what had been speculated, the series would come to an end, but the supposed quarrels Between the two they escalated without knowing exactly what happened.

Let’s remember that first McCurdy sent mixed signals with his posts on Twitter about a supposed friend who she reproached for her attitudes and called a “toxic friendship”, however, Ariana was never directly pointed out, but her fans of both celebrities took sides and the clash was increasing in tone.

Soon after, already out of the project and with their careers completely separated, McCurdy carried out a series called “What’s next for Sarah? in which ‘coincidentally’ there was a character named ‘Gloriana“, Characterized with long hair and tied with a ponytail, and as if that were not enough that character also sang, which powerfully attracted the attention of the followers, considering that it was an affront to Grande by who in the past was a very close friend.

After that, months and various rumors passed until finally in 2015, McCurdy he finally spoke of his relationship with Ariana during an interview and what she revealed left the fans and the relationship with her alone.

Ariana and I were and still are super close and we think the same way. When the show ended, everyone wanted to find something wrong with our relationship, make it dramatic and complicated. We fought sometimes, but as sisters. We know each other very well, so I’m sorry that everything was misunderstood. ”

And he ended by saying that he did not imagine not being friends with Ariana and Miranda Cosgrove “I have an impenetrable bond with them.”

PUB