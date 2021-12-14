Ariana Grande accused of “asian-fishing” for new photoshoot

Ariana Grande was accused of adopting an “Asian” appearance in photos that the American singer allegedly deleted from her Instagram, amid a barrage of criticism from fans.

Grande was condemned by Instagram and TikTok users for the so-called “Asian-fishingIn which he incurred the images posted last week, taken by New York-based photographer Katia Temkin.

The term, as Canadian journalist Wanna Thompson put it in 2018, comes from the act of “blackfishing “ and the appropriation of another person’s racial origin for personal gain.

TikTok user @ kuzumi.n was one of many who highlighted how Grande was photographed in makeup, bows, and poses were “a little too similar” to any K-pop star, “considering that Ariana Grande is a white woman ”.

“It’s a combination of the innocent poses, the bows and that shit. Even the color of her lipstick ”, listed kuzumi.n, who stated in another TIkTok that the singer and her team had intentionally acted.

“They must remember that Ariana Grande is a very famous person,” added the user, “so the images she publishes are intentional.”

@VictoriaAlxndr, another TikTok user, said it took her “longer than expected” to realize that Grande was the one in the photos, and that she was just making “an observation.”

Although several of his fanatics tried to defend Grande on Instagram and TikTok, the singer deleted the images from her networks after being criticized, according to Cosmopolitan.

Many agreed with both kuzumi.n and VictoriaAlxndr.

Oli London, a white British influencer who identifies as transracial Korean and underwent “racial transition surgery” to look like a member of the K-pop band BTS, was among those who supported Grande.

“Everyone leave Ariana Grande alone and stop being racist with her. She clearly identifies as ASIAN with her new look ”, tweeted London this Tuesday, although the singer has not issued any statement on this matter.

London went on to say that “no one should judge her or use her white privilege against her. It looks incredible. I’m proud of you, Ari. We the TRANSRACIALISTS must stay united ”.

Many suggested that London’s comments were a sign that Grande was really trying to appropriate the “Asian” look. One TikTok user argued that “if Oli can see what he’s doing, then K-pop executives can see it.”

“I bet your team is working to try to get a collaboration with a k-pop group,” added the TikTok user in a comment on one of the videos on kuzumi.n.