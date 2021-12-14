“Are you kidding?” – Mexico Publimetro

Singer Selena Gomez appeared to be over the moon when she received her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album, thanks to “Revelation.” The multi-screenplay was also nominated for Best Short Form Music Video for its song “De Una Vez” at this year’s Latin Grammys, but did not win the award. “Revelación” is her first EP in Spanish, which Selena said was “so special to her” for several reasons.

In her reaction to the ad, the “Only Murders in the Building” star wrote on Instagram: “Are you kidding me ?!” She added, “Revelation is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I couldn’t have made it happen without this amazing team of people by my side. I will always be grateful to each and every one of you and of course MY FANS ”.

Gomez previously noted that the album was something she had been working on for a decade, so this recognition is an applause for all the effort from her and her team. Jon Batiste leads the Grammy list with 11 nominations, while stars Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER are on track with eight categories each. Olivia Rodrigo debuts at the Grammys with seven nominations

Selena Gomez leads project for mental health

The former Disney girl has founded with her mother, Mandy Teefy, “WonderMind”, a media company on mental health. This project was born with the aim of helping all those people who go through these problems, after having revealed their past battles. Entrepreneur magazine had the exclusive on its recent cover job, in which Selena joins Mandy and her second partner, The Newsette newsletter founder Daniella Pierson.

The intention is to break down the barriers to talking about mental health. “It’s one of the moments when I felt closest to my mom: we got together to talk about something that each of us had experienced in our own way. It was wonderful. And then being understood by Daniella was even better, ”declared Selena.