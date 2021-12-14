Apple launches iOS 15.2 and more with these interesting news

The first and foremost thing that affects all systems is the arrival of the Apple Music Voice Plan. This is the new modality announced in a September event and through which one can subscribe to a plan of 4.99 euros per month to reproduce content by voice, requesting it from Siri, although with limitations compared to the rest of the plans.

What’s new in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2?

These new versions of iPhone and iPad are not that they completely change the experience, but they do integrate outstanding features like these: