Apple launches iOS 15.2 and more with these interesting news
Apple has already made official the launch of new versions of software for all its computers. In this way, we already have officially iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, watchOS 8.3 tvOS 15.2. In this post we review its main news so that you do not miss anything.
The first and foremost thing that affects all systems is the arrival of the Apple Music Voice Plan. This is the new modality announced in a September event and through which one can subscribe to a plan of 4.99 euros per month to reproduce content by voice, requesting it from Siri, although with limitations compared to the rest of the plans.
What’s new in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2?
These new versions of iPhone and iPad are not that they completely change the experience, but they do integrate outstanding features like these:
- Non-original parts notice in the case of the iPhone, being able to detect that a screen or battery is not original by means of a warning in Settings.
- Digital Legacy is a new function through which you can choose a contact that would inherit all our data (except passwords) in case of death, although we hope to take many years to check if it works well.
- Privacy Report, the function announced at WWDC 2021 and by means of which it is possible to know how many times and what applications have accessed (microphone, location, camera, etc.).
- Apple tv, the application, now offers an interface more adapted to the navigation of the iPad and also clearly differentiates the content of Apple TV + with that of the rest of the platforms that can be integrated.
- Apple Music It also receives functional news with the possibility, finally, to search within the playlists.
- Reminders It now allows you to rename labels, as well as delete all or several simultaneously.
- Look for now it will issue a warning if it detects that we carry an AirTag that is not ours, in order to prevent it from being used to track us.
- Notification Summary it changes aesthetically, being now much more visual to be able to know at a glance everything that we missed when we were in a concentration mode.
- iCloud Private Relay it has changed its description to be much more exact with what this navigation mode does.
- Hide email it is also an iCloud Private Relay functionality that has been added with this new update.
- Personal requests on HomePod is already a reality, being able to be the speaker capable of differentiating voices in Spanish.
- Auto Macro Mode In the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max you now have access to its activation and deactivation through the camera app itself.
Characteristics of the rest of the systems
In the software of the Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV we hardly find any notable news. Regarding macOS 12.1 yes we found a long-awaited function such as the SharePlay, which allows screen sharing on FaceTime, as well as being able to simultaneously play content with other people in apps like Apple TV, Apple Music, HBO or Twitch. Of course, there is no sign of Universal Control yet.
Regarding watchOS 8.3, which arrives in a strange way after skipping 8.2, we find that it is fix various problems that were affecting all kinds of Apple Watch models. In tvOS 15.2The news if they are scarce, since nothing relevant has been found.