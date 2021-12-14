Anne Rice: her 4 best books adapted to the cinema – Cinema and TV – Culture

The writer Anne Rice, who died on December 12, was widely known for her novel Interview with the vampire, the same one that Neil Jordan (The Crying Game) brought to the screen in 1994 with a screenplay adapted by Rice.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in all their splendor – so much that many wanted to be their victims – starred in this terrifying film about the life of Leslat, a perverse vampire who leaves victims in his wake, who are not granted immortality until he meets Louis de Pointe du Lac (Pitt), a man bearing his tragedy after the death of his wife and daughter. Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas and Kirsten Dunst completed the cast. Interview with the vampire was a candidate for two Oscars.

This same novel by Rice It will be the input of an eight-episode series that will premiere in 2022 and of which no details have been revealed beyond the fact that the first two will be directed by Alan Taylor, who was behind episodes of the successful Game of Thrones.

From the same The Vampire Chronicles, from which Interview with the Vampire came, appears Queen of the Damned (2002), which became known as The Queen of the Damned and which took up Leslat’s story as Stuart Townsend. The film had no major significance.

It must be said that blood, drama and vampires weren’t the only themes he wrote about. Anne Rice; at least ten of his books, in different genres and stories, were brought to the big and small screen.

Some of those titles were the TV miniseries Pride of race, about the

African Americans in New Orleans after escaping from slavery which is based on the book The Feast of All Saints; and the film The Young Messiah, starring Sean Bean and Jonathan Bailey, with a script inspired by the book Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt.

