Ana de Armas and Paul Boukadakis no longer hide their love

Ana de Armas changes her haircut after her breakup with Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck literally throws Ana de Armas away after their breakup.

Ben Affleck is already history in the life of Ana de Armas. This summer rumors began to circulate on social networks about his alleged relationship with Paul Boukadakis (yes, we had to ‘google’ the last name), and now they have just been more than confirmed. The couple no longer hide and walk their love through the streets of Los Angeles, where photographers have caught them giving their first kiss in public.

Seeing how your ex returns to his ex after leaving you has to sting a little, but the actress has not stayed at home eating ice cream and already has a new illusion. His name may not be familiar to you, but Ana de Armas’s new boyfriend is one of the big shots on Tinder (the vice president, no less). This really is a ‘tinderazo’ and the rest, nonsense.

Well, to what we were going, that the lovebirds have confirmed their relationship with these adorable photographs and you have to see them because they are very ‘cute’. The actress could barely get her hands off her new boyfriend and in one of the images we see how he lowers the mask before kissing him. What monkeys, please.

Another of the photos circulating on social networks shows the couple holding hands, regardless of the ‘paparazzi’. Will they make their relationship official on their respective Instagram accounts? We will be very attentive …

For his part, Ben Affleck seems to be getting better with Jennifer Lopez. That if romantic dates here, public kisses there … Well, and it is even rumored that they are getting married. Well, nothing, happy all four, as Maluma would say.

