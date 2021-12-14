AMOLED screen, sleep monitoring and oxygen saturation for 830 pesos

A smartband it’s a great accessory for those who carry out sports activities or for those who simply want to have a watch with additional functions, such as receiving notifications, controlling the playback of their music or monitor your health.

The Huawei Band 6 It is one of the best options of the last year and it arrived in our country with an official price of 1,199 pesos, but right now we can buy it in Amazon Mexico with 31% discount, staying in 830 pesos both in black and pink.

This is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, it has next day delivery for Amazon Prime users depending on your city and free shipping for all users. We can also pay a accidental damage insurance of two years for 160 pesos or three years for 258 pesos.

This latest version of the Huawei Band features a 1.47-inch color AMOLED display, sleep monitoring sensors, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). It has 96 different training modes, we can change the face to our liking and according to Huawei, battery lasts up to two weeks.

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are on discount in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without prior notice.

Some of the links in this publication may belong to an affiliate program. None of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.