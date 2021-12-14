America, the most ‘affected’ by the VAR

Las Águilas have had 10 reviews against and only four in favor since the VAR was implemented in the Apertura 2019

America has been the team most ‘harmed’ by VAR in the last five Liga MX tournaments. The azulcrema team is the one who has had the most decisions against it since the review of plays began in the Apertura 2019.

According to a report from the Mexican Soccer Federation and the Referees Commission, the squad currently directed by Santiago Solari has seen how 10 reviews have gone against him and only four in favor between the Apertura 2019 and the Apertura 2021 that ended. just last Sunday with the Atlas title.

América appears as the team with the most decisions against in the VAR, followed by Rayados fmf.mx

In the tournament in the second half of 2021, the Eagles had two decisions against them after the review in the VAR and none were in their favor in the regular phase or in the league.

In the same period of five tournaments, Rayados appears below América with seven determinations against him and five with a result that benefited them.

Of the four greats of Mexican soccer, Chivas has been the least affected with three decisions against. Cruz Azul, so far, has five and Pumas four, respectively.

On the other hand, the club that ‘benefited the most’ from the VAR reviews in the last five tournaments has been Xolos. The border club has been favored 11 times by video arbitration and has been the victim of six against.