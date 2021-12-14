Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Monday, December 13

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and searching for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this streaming platform to access the best movies in the United States. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of Amazon prime with their best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

one. The meeting

Riz Ahmed plays Malik Khan, an ex-marine who, after several trips to war zones, returns home to learn a sinister secret: an alien species of insects is taking over the bodies of normal-looking people.

two. Christmas and other holidays to avoid

Boyd Mitchler and his family have to spend Christmas with their distant relatives misfits. Realizing that he left all the gifts for his son at home he goes out with his father to look for them in an attempt to make a perfect 8 hour trip before sunrise.

3. Proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict New York City editor who, due to a visa problem, suddenly faces deportation to her native Canada. In order to avoid it and to be able to keep her visa in the United States, the astute executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has tortured for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the charade, but with some conditions. The “couple” then went to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, used to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that escape any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent in their wake, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

Four. Mistletoe Mixup

A workaholic with no time for romance or vacations, she ends up meeting two potential suitors on the same day, but unbeknownst to her, they turn out to be siblings.

5. The Christmas Edition

It’s Christmas and Jackie, an up-and-coming journalist, discovers her life is at a crossroads until she finds an unexpected opportunity: running a small-town Alaskan newspaper. Jackie decides to give it a try and moves to the perfect little town. Through a series of holiday articles, you can quickly return the newspaper to profitability and soon fall in love … with both your new home and the handsome son of the former newspaper owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the newspaper, Jackie will need a Christmas miracle to save him.

6. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

8. Living is beautiful!

It is the Christmas vigil in Bedford falls, NY and George Bailey is planning to commit suicide. But an angel is sent to stop him in his attempt. He will teach George the wonderful things of his youth, how he saved his brother’s life and that of others who, thanks to having met George, are happy. Thus, our friend will discover that … Life is truly a wonderful treasure that we must enjoy!

10. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of the action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from the writer Tom Clancy.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Amazon Prime, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

The intention of Amazon Prime is that users recognize their most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 8 most famous movies we have.