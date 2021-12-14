After her reappearance in Harry Potter, Emma Watson shows off her body in a bikini

Emma Watson is on vacation at the beach, and she left her fans speechless when she was photographed in a bikini!

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe prepare for the premiere of ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’, which will premiere on HBO Max on January 1. The content will include interviews and confessions of the protagonists about the films based on the JK Rowling books.

It may interest you: 10 inconsistencies in Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone that 20 years later still cannot be solved

Now, the British actress is on vacation enjoying the sun, sand and sea, we will tell you more about it!

It may interest you: “We are something”: Tom Felton feeds the rumors of romance with Emma Watson

After her reappearance in Harry Potter, Emma shows off her body in a bikini

Emma Watson, 31, looked gorgeous while sunbathing on the beach in Barbados during her last vacation. The actress of Little women She showed off her toned figure in a dark red bikini with a small strapless top, with matching high-waisted pants.

It may interest you: The first photos of the world’s largest Harry Potter store in NY!

The artist was shown without a drop of makeup, showing off her natural beauty in front of the cameras. Afterwards, Emma enjoyed a yacht ride, sporting black ‘cat eye’ sunglasses.

Click HERE to see the photos

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico