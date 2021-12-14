Adam Sandler suggests Happy Gilmore sequel

This past week marked 25 years of Happy Gilmore – 60%, that famous comedy starring Adam Sandler in 1996 and which became one of his most famous and beloved films, often referred to as a guilty pleasure by fans (and not fans) of the actor. Sandler himself celebrated the date by presenting a video in which he recreates the famous swing observed on the tape; But perhaps he has more plans in mind than a simple short tribute to that memorable stage in his career. Through an interview with the commentator Dan patrick, Adam mentioned that a sequel to Happy gilmore It could be in your thoughts right now. Will such an idea be possible in the future?

Happy gilmore presents the story of an aspiring hockey player who discovers that he has a great opportunity in the world of golf. He joins the famous PGA Tour to earn some money and be able to save Grandma’s house. The downside is that his hockey-player mentality doesn’t really go with golf’s guidelines, especially the favorite to win the championship. Despite its absurd comedy, the film has become a classic and an absolute hallmark of the work done by Adam Sandler. Here are her words to Patrick about a sequel to his film:

It has not been discussed in form. But it has certainly been discussed on the internet, and believe me, that Senior Tour idea … it would be so awesome.

In the encounter with Dan patrick via Zoom, was also present Christopher McDonald, actor who in Happy gilmore He played Shooter McGavin, the antagonist of the film. When the host questioned Chris about his interest in joining the possible sequel, he replied that he would participate without thinking:

Yes, I would. I would love to do it. They’ve all been clamoring for like Adam said on the internet and, you know, I just have to say it would be a blast, the Senior Tour with the two of us, oh my gosh.

Adam Sandler He has built an enviable career in the Hollywood industry. Perhaps most of his films are far from being awarded but several of them have escalated to sites that could be considered as cult. The fever for this actor is so great that at the end of the year incredible numbers were reported about his films on the Netflix platform: the reproductions of the material starring him generated a total of 2 billion hours; Of course, his films stand out as the most watched in the streaming giant’s catalog, something that other Hollywood stars can only dream of.

But even though Adam has many movies that only focus his efforts on passing comedy, 2019 made a huge difference to his career with Diamonds in the Rough – 100%. The crime thriller directed by the Safdie brothers was released on August 30 last year at the Telluride Film Festival and received incredible reviews from all over the world; Many thought Adam really deserved Best Actor nominations in the 2020 awards season, including the Oscars, unfortunately the Academies did not turn to look at this great effort and Sandler was left completely empty-handed.

The latest film by Adam Sandler It’s Hubie’s Halloween – 70%, with the theme of Halloween and released in 2020. In this film we see the actor return fully to the genre with which he has lived all his life, complying with the production of that really bad film (but no less entertaining) than he promised when AMPAS cut him out of the competition. At the moment his next project has not been announced.

