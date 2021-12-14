Adam Sandler met up with a waitress who didn’t recognize him for a day of milkshakes

MEXICO CITY.

A few weeks ago we told you the case of a young woman who did not recognize the famous actor Adam Sandler in the restaurant where he works and therefore asked him to wait his turn, as any ordinary person would.

After going viral with his video where he says that the protagonist of ‘As if it were the first time’ left IHOP for not wanting to wait half an hour, Dayanna met up with the actor after asking him to come back for a day of milkshakes.

It was Dayanna Rodas herself who uploaded her face with a clown filter to her TikTok account and revealed her painful moment with Adam Sandler.

@ dayanna.rodas Couldn’t have been more excited !! Thank you Adam Sandler! #fyp #ihop #milkshakemonday #adamsandler #awesome #viral Best Day Of My Life – American Authors

Dayanna realized it was the actor until they checked the security cameras, so she felt very sorry and wrote to him please come back.

When the video went viral, Adam Sandler jokingly replied that he He was only gone because the restaurant had no limitless shakes.

IHOP noticed Sandler’s response, so they made the decision to hold a “Smoothie Monday” at all restaurant franchises, including the one on Long Island where Sandle went to dine, so Dayanna took this opportunity to meet him And, this time, don’t make the mistake of the past.

“I couldn’t have been more excited! Thank you Adam Sandler! ”Dayanna wrote in her new video featuring the actor.

Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday pic.twitter.com/SsTEK0W0XK – Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 11, 2021

Thanks to the ad, Sandler came back and enjoyed the bottomless shakes, plus IHOP committed to donate $ 1 per shake up to 50,000 to the Comedy Gives Back organization, which the star supported during the pandemic.

Thank you IHOP for Milkshake Monday, ”Sandler posted on his Twitter account.

