Actor Josep Julien shows an indecent image at Barcelona airport

In 2004 a film was released starring the exalted Tom Hanks and directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg. The terminal, which addressed the life of a European living in a New York airport because they do not allow him to enter the United States.

We do not know that the good of Josep Julien has had to go through this situation. But if one day the Catalan actor is forced to live in the terminal of the Barcelona-El Prat airport, I would go crazy. For having to live at the airport? No. For the prices of the sandwiches.

The interpreter, recently awarded the Quim Masó Prize for theatrical production in Catalan, for the project Bonobo, protagonist of the play Sandra, for which he is receiving a lot of praise, and whom we have seen in countless TV3 series (Family secrets, Laberint d’Hombres, El cor de la ciutat, Porca misèria, La Riera, Cites or currently, Com si fos ahir), has a Twitter account IM-PRES-CIN-DI-BLE, where he says what he thinks without ambiguity, sometimes directly, other times with sarcasm loaded with finezza.

Julien’s last two networking examples are significant. On the one hand, making a very accurate reflection after the recent and sudden death of Verónica Forqué: “What greatness is that of the one who when someone popular with whom he lived this or that anecdote dies, does not run to explain it here to many strangers, but visits the memory alone and mourns, big or small, in private “.

And the other, exposing what he has just seen at the Barcelona airport. An image that we have all also seen when we have gone to catch a plane and we wanted to kill time waiting for boarding eating something. But not because we have lived it, do we stop being outraged when someone, like Julien, shows it to us again.

That airports are a world apart is a certainty. But as much as they tell us stories, that if a question of budgets, that if land use, that if taxes, that if blah, blah, blah, it is outrageous to check, every time we go, how they take advantage of that if you want to buy one bottle of water, a sandwich or a slice of pizza, you have no choice but to buy it there.

And now Julien has been wide-eyed when he has seen a ham sandwich, a “Baguette with Iberian ham and brie seeds”, to the low price of € 8.80 … A few moments to process it … € 8.80. As he says, with all the sarcasm in the world, “In the airport cafeteria they provide you with a mortgage if you dare to buy a sandwich. € 8’80 for salted ham “.

For the boomers, or as the grandmothers would say, 1,500 pesetas from the of before… As one Julien follower says, “Prices are through the roof.”

Ladies and gentlemen, with all of you, Barcelona airport, that place where sandwiches are more expensive than flying to Sydney.