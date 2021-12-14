Activision-Blizzard threatens its workers after strike and union initiative

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Perhaps one of the positive things that come out of the conflict between Activision-Blizzard and its workers is the sample of everything that should not happen in a company, whatever it may be, because what happened inside one of the largest video game companies it has reached grotesque and indefensible levels. The problem remains red-hot and last week a group of workers announced an initiative to go on strike that in a short time became a step towards unionization. The result? Activision-Blizzard has issued a “warning” to its employees.

Call to strike and union initiative concern Activision-Blizzard

According to information from The Washington Post, Activision-Blizzard has misused its workers’ union and strike initiative and as a measure to slow its progress, the company made the decision to send an email to its employees to warn about it. The communication came from Brian Bulatao, Chief Operating Officer of Activision-Blizzard, who asked employees not to sign membership credentials for the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union, although this is not a friendly request: “just We ask that you take the time to think through the consequences by putting your signature on the document that was presented to you by CWA. “

This email is a response to a call to strike by Activision-Blizzard-King’s workers group, ABK Workers Alliance that immediately caught the attention of unions in the United States until the protest met directly with the leaders of the CWA union. .

Today, the ABK Worker’s Alliance announces the initiation of its strike. We encourage our peers in the Game Industry to stand with us in creating lasting change. For those who wish to join in solidarity, please consider donating to our Strike Fund.https: //t.co/IauGyxuLYG – ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) December 9, 2021

No strikes, no lawsuits, the solution is to talk … according to Activision-Blizzard

The news fell as a bombshell for the directors of Activision-Blizzard, especially considering that in the event that more than 30% of the firm’s worker base will be called for elections and the workers will be supported by the CWA, with what your strike will have all legitimacy and recognition before the law.

As a result, the email sent by Brian Bulatao points out that the best way in which the company’s problems can be solved will be through direct dialogue between the management and the workers, something that strangely has not yielded results for years and He even ends by insinuating that the lawsuits are not a means of solving the situation either: “achieving our aspirations about the work culture will be something that will happen better through an active and transparent dialogue between leaders and employees, something on which we can act quickly. That is the best way and not simply to sign an electronic form offered by CWA or to wait for the result of a legally ordered and regulated negotiation process at some point in the future. “

